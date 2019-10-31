Clear
Morrison told House investigators he was concerned Ukraine call transcript would leak

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke on the House floor before the House vote on a resolution to formalize impeachment proceedings, marking a significant step in the ongoing inquiry into President Trump.

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 1:40 PM
Updated: Oct 31, 2019 1:40 PM
Posted By: By Manu Raju and Jeremy Herb, CNN

Tim Morrison, the top Russia and Europe adviser on President Donald Trump's National Security Council, told lawmakers Thursday he was concerned that the July 25 call transcript between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would leak and could have adverse ramifications, according to multiple sources familiar with his Thursday testimony.

Morrison was involved with discussions after the call about how to handle the transcript, the sources said.

Ultimately, the call transcript was filed in a highly classified system, a decision that's among the questions Democrats are seeking to answer in their impeachment investigation into Trump and Ukraine.

Morrison, whose testimony is ongoing behind closed doors, has so far corroborated testimony by Bill Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, about interactions the two had regarding the President's efforts to press for investigations, but he did deviate on some details, such as the location of an interaction, sources said.

Morrison has also been offering his opinion about what he views as right and wrong about the Ukraine matters under investigation, according to three of the sources who heard the testimony. CNN previously reported Morrison believes the National Security Council process in regards to Ukraine was legally sound.

Morrison's testimony came at the same time that the House voted to formalize the impeachment procedures as Democrats consider whether to impeach a President for just the third time in history.

But Republicans emerged from the deposition saying Morrison's testimony undercuts the Democrats' argument that the President committed impeachable offenses.

"Mr. Morrison's testimony was very damaging to the Democrats' narrative," said Rep. Mark Meadows, a North Carolina Republican, suggesting that his testimony contradicts other witnesses.

"Some of the other witnesses have been less than candid," Meadows said.

At times, Morrison's attorney has instructed his client not to answer questions about interactions with the President, the sources said.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat from Florida, told CNN that Morrison's attorney got into a "tussle" with House Intelligence Committee lawyers about what questions he could answer. She said they would likely return to those questions later.

"I just think the witness today had some difficulty in answering certain questions," Wasserman Schultz said.

Prior to the testimony, Barbara Van Gelder, Morrison's lawyer, told CNN that privilege issues are fact specific, and they will be handled in accordance with the House rules if they come up during the deposition.

