Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Impeachment investigators invite John Bolton to testify

Article Image

CNN's Jake Tapper talks to a panel about John Bolton possibly testifying behind closed doors.

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 5:10 PM
Updated: Oct 30, 2019 5:10 PM
Posted By: By Jeremy Herb, Manu Raju and Kevin Liptak, CNN

Democratic House impeachment investigators have invited former national security adviser John Bolton to testify behind closed doors next week, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The committees have also invited National Security Council lawyer John Eisenberg and his deputy Michael Ellis to appear on Monday, according to the sources.

LIVE UPDATES: The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry

If he appears before Congress, Bolton would be the most senior witness to testify in the impeachment inquiry to date, and he's at the center of several big events related to the freezing of Ukraine aid and the push for Ukraine to investigate its possible role in the 2016 US election along with Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Bolton and Eisenberg have emerged as key figures in the testimony provided by administration officials so far detailing President Donald Trump's approach to Ukraine.

The top national security lawyer at the White House, Eisenberg was approached by several officials -- including Russia director Fiona Hill and the top Ukraine expert Andrew Vindman -- with concerns about apparent attempts to coerce Ukraine's new President into opening investigations into Trump's political rivals.

Bolton encouraged officials to elevate the concerns, according to Hill's testimony, concerned at Trump's reliance of Rudy Giuliani to handle Ukraine policy.

A spokesman for the House Intelligence Committee, which is among the committees taking the lead in the impeachment probe, declined to comment.

It's still a mystery whether Bolton will testify: Bolton's former deputy, Charles Kupperman, defied a subpoena on Monday and did not appear before the committees, after he filed a lawsuit asking a judge to rule whether he has to comply with the subpoena since the White House has argued the investigation is illegitimate.

Bolton and Kupperman share the same attorney, Charles Cooper.

Eisenberg was responsible for the decision to place the rough transcript of Trump's phone call with Ukraine's President in a highly secure server. And he was among those inside the White House who first learned a whistleblower had filed a complaint about the Ukraine matter.

It's not likely that Eisenberg, nor his White House counsel colleague Ellis, will appear for their requested appearances. Their office wrote the legal memo spelling out the administration's plans to refuse to cooperate with lawmakers as the impeachment inquiry proceeds.

The push to bring in Bolton is also a potential signal that the deposition phase of the investigation is nearing a close, as Democrats prepare to shift to public hearings.

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel said Wednesday that the committees have not yet issued a subpoena for Bolton to testify, but if Bolton does not appear voluntarily, it's "something that we would consider."

"I've always found him to be very straightforward and honest about what he believes," the Democrat from New York said.

This story has been updated with additional developments Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Rainy and cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Texting program works cut back on the number of those that don't report back to court

Image

Vigo County woman charged with attempted murder in connection to Liberty Avenue stabbing

Image

YMCA and city plan to reopen pool in the next 30 days

Image

Coming up at 6:00 - FTD: Beyond the Reflection

Image

Annual 'I can't believe its not a gutter' benefit bowl was hosted Tuesday

Image

North Knox HS receives $80k Grant

Image

St. Stephens Church hosted a viewing of the film "In The Executioner's Shadow"

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Terre Haute firefighter at risk of losing his job after facing child molestation charges

Image

Wednesday: Rain, cool. High: 49

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week