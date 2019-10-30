Clear

Kevin Hart posts an emotional video about his car crash. 'I see things differently,' the comedian says

Article Image

Kevin Hart posted an emotional video detailing his road to recovery from a devastating car crash in September. Hart says he felt like the accident was a sign from God telling him to "sit down." HLN's Melissa Knowles has the details.

Kevin Hart has posted a video detailing his recovery from a devastating car crash in September.

The comedic superstar posted the nearly 2-minute video overnight Tuesday on his official Instagram account.

"Basically, what you realize is that you're not in control," Hart says in a voice-over as the video begins. "No matter how much you think you're in control, you're not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over, man."

Hart, 40, was one of three people involved in a one-car crash on September 1 in Calabasas, California. Hart and the driver, Jared Black, sustained back injuries. Black's reckless driving caused the crash in Hart's 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, the California Highway Patrol determined.

"My world forever changed" as a result of the crash, Hart notes in his video, which includes footage of him in the hospital, struggling with rehabilitation and at home.

"You know when God talks, you gotta listen," Hart says. "I swear, life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things that you needed most. And in this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down."

Hart goes on to talk about how people sometimes miss what they're supposed to prioritize when they move through life too quickly.

"After my accident, I see things differently," he says over video that includes footage of him at home with his three children. "I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof."

Hart expresses his gratitude for his fans and God and includes footage of his doctor discussing with him how his recovery will take a year.

The actor ends his video by looking ahead.

"I'm thankful for simply still being here, on the road to being a bigger and better version of me," Hart says. "I'm looking forward to an amazing 2020."

