Clear

Shooting at a Long Beach home leaves at least 3 dead, 9 injured

Article Image

Three people were confirmed dead and nine were taken to area hospitals following a shooting at a home in Long Beach, California, officials said.

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 8:00 AM
Updated: Oct 30, 2019 8:00 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Joe Sutton, CNN

Multiple people were shot at a home in Long Beach, California, on Tuesday, officials said. A suspect has not yet been identified.

The Long Beach Fire Department responded to a shooting at 10:44 p.m. (local time), the department said on Twitter. The incident took place during a party at the home, where some attendees were in costume, Long Beach Police spokeswoman Karen Owens told CNN.

Three people were confirmed dead and nine were taken to area hospitals, officials said. All of the victims were adults, and the injuries range from life-threatening to non-life-threatening, Owens said.

The suspect fled the scene and there is no description at this time, Owens said. Homicide detectives are still on site.

Footage from CNN affiliate KABC shows paramedics treating at least seven people in a yard next to a nail salon.

It is possible there could be other victims who went to seek medical treatment on their own, Owens said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Rainy and cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Terre Haute firefighter at risk of losing his job after facing child molestation charges

Image

Wednesday: Rain, cool. High: 49

Image

Barr-Reeve volleyball

Image

THN Football

Image

THS Football

Image

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce releases new logo

Image

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Kat A Korner Diner

Image

ISU Students Install Changing Rooms at Griffin Bike Park

Image

Tuesday Night: Showers late, cloudy. Low: 42

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week