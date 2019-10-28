Clear

Country singer Ned LeDoux says his 2-year-old daughter died after choking at home

Country singer Ned LeDoux posted on Facebook that his two-year-old daughter Haven passed away due to a "tragic choking accident" at their home.

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 9:10 PM
Updated: Oct 28, 2019 9:10 PM
Posted By: By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

Country singer Ned LeDoux and his wife are mourning the loss of their daughter.

LeDoux said on Facebook that his two-year-old daughter Haven died in a "tragic choking accident" at their home on October 20. He said that he and his wife, Morgan, are in mourning, and asked for privacy.

LeDoux and his wife and their older son Bronson live in northeast Kansas.

Haven turned two less than six months ago, right before LeDoux started his tour.

LeDoux is the son of a former rodeo cowboy and singer, Chris LeDoux, who died of cancer in 2005 at the age of 56, and was known for being a major influence on country icon Garth Brooks.

Ned played as a drummer in his dad's band and debuted as a solo artist at the famous Ryman Auditorium in 2017.

