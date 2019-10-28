Clear
A bus falls backward into a gaping sinkhole in Pittsburgh

A massive sinkhole opened up underneath a city bus while it was sitting at a red light in downtown Pittsburgh. Officials say the two people on the bus were able to make it safely off the incapacitated vehicle.

Morning commuters in Pittsburgh got an eyeful Monday when a bus fell backward into a gaping sinkhole, leaving the front half hanging several feet above the road.

The Port Authority bus was stopped at a red light when a rectangular hole in the street opened up beneath it, swallowing the back half of the bus, Port Authority of Allegheny County officials said.

Only the driver and one passenger were on board when the bus fell in. Both were safely able to exit, and the lone passenger was being treated for minor injuries, the Port Authority reported.

Another car just behind the bus stopped short of the sinkhole, and the driver safely exited the vehicle, CNN affiliate KDKA reported.

A tow truck is on scene to drag the fallen bus out of the street.

