Clear

Seven kids taken from home where authorities say they found animal feces, dirty diapers, stench

Article Image

Authorities have removed seven children from a South Carolina home which allegedly contained animal feces, dirty diapers and trash.

Posted: Oct 26, 2019 3:30 AM
Updated: Oct 26, 2019 3:30 AM
Posted By: By Steve Almasy and Lindsay Benson, CNN

Seven children between the ages of 1 and 10 have been taken into protective custody by the South Carolina Department of Social Services after authorities found them living in a home near Charleston with two filthy bedrooms.

Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies had gone to the house Wednesday after a property management inspector became concerned during a visit and contacted law enforcement.

The inspector described the conditions and said he had discovered a child was locked in a bedroom, a deputy's incident report says.

Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said two upstairs bedrooms at the house in Summerville were in total disarray, and that "animal feces, dirty diapers, dirty wipes, trash, things like that" were present.

Two people, parents of five of the children, were arrested. Erick Perez-Viera and Diana Sablon are each accused of five counts of child neglect, Lt. James Clarke said.

A judge set bail at $100,000 and both were in custody Thursday night, he said.

It is unclear whether they have attorneys.

The incident report says the inspector came on an announced visit, knocked on the door and no one answered. He went inside the unlocked home, and upstairs he found doors "closed and deadbolted from the outside," the report says.

He tried to open a door, according to the report, and heard a child say, "Let me out. I am hungry."

The man went downstairs, found a woman and asked whether he could let the child out. The woman told him no, the report says. The woman's husband came home and asked why the inspector was there, the report says.

The man left after he heard screams coming from upstairs, he told deputies.

Deputies who went to the home and found that the bedroom for five children smelled "horrific," the report says, and every room had a camera in it. The room also contained "an unknown number of small caged animals," according to the report.

The two rooms used by the principal tenant and her two children were "livable," the report says. Authorities took all the children into protective custody.

Baker said an investigation is ongoing to determine whether charges are warranted against the woman.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Cool with weekend rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Segment Three In The Zone

Image

Segment Two In The Zone

Image

Segment One In The Zone

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Little ghosts and goblins fill the streets of downtown Terre Haute

Image

SMWC Strategic Plan announced

Image

Staying safe this Halloween

Image

Vigo Co. Sheriff talks Halloween Safety

Image

Terre Haute car seat clinic works to make sure seats are installed properly

Image

Non-partisan Vote Vigo searches for volunteers ahead of the election

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week