Clear

Kelly Ripa responds to backlash over son in 'extreme poverty' joke

Article Image

On "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Kelly Ripa said her son Michael Consuelos is "chronically poor" after living on his own in Brooklyn.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 9:50 PM
Updated: Oct 23, 2019 9:50 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Kelly RIpa is defending a joke she made about her son on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

She appeared on the late night talk show Tuesday and talked about about how her son, Michael Consuelos, is living on his own in Brooklyn.

The 22-year-old, who attends New York University, is learning how to live on his own like many other young people, according to his mom.

"I think he loves the freedom," Ripa joked. "He hates paying his own rent, and he's chronically poor. I don't think he ever really experienced extreme poverty like now."

The talk show host said her son has been eagerly looking forward to the annual Halloween gift of $20 his grandparents usually send.

"Now that he's living on his own, he's called three times," Ripa said about her son inquiring as to whether the monetary gift has arrived.

Some folks didn't take kindly to what they saw as a successful celeb making light of poverty.

On Wednesday Ripa responded in the comments section of a photo of her and her son on her official Instagram page writing "Michael goes to college and is a senior and works full time."

"He is in his first non parent subsidized apt with roommates. I'm used to getting a lot of slack because people love to have fake outrage over something they didn't see," she wrote. "They only read a headline and wag their tired fingers. I didn't grow up privileged and neither did @instasuelos [her husband Mark's Consuelos's Instagram handle]."

"We work and we expect our kids to as well," she added. "And the fact that a pack of fools want to b***h about that, i say let em."

Ripa also joked about how she and her husband, Mark Consuelos, can't seem to get rid of their kids.

The couple came home after lunch years ago from dropping Michael at NYU only to find him in the living room saying he thought he might stay the weekend, she said.

Daughter Lola, 18, started at NYU this fall and apparently got a little homesick, despite insisting her parents probably wouldn't see her for a while.

Ripa said she and her husband, who also have a 16-year-old son named Joaquin, were enjoying a jaunt to Long Island after leaving Lola at school when they were alerted that their daughter had returned.

"Sunday evening, our alarm trips," Ripa said. "My daughter's having a party on the roof of our house. She was gone 12 hours and came home."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Increasing clouds, cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

We asked Terre Haute's mayoral candidates what they would do to fix the community drug problem - her

Image

School safety week

Image

Greene County Sheriff's Office issues alert for missing person

Image

Rosedale teacher charged with sex crimes against a student

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Camp Navigate celebrates new West Terre Haute location

Image

Local PAC encourages people to get out and vote

Image

New proposal would charge international exchange students $25,000 in tuition to attend Vigo County h

Image

Police search for woman accused of stealing donation bucket for Riley Hospital for Children from Te

Image

Parke County man accused of animal cruelty after police say they found dead and malnourished farm an

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival