Clear

Four flight attendants were arrested in Miami's airport after bringing in thousands in cash, police say

Article Image

Police said they have arrested four American Airlines flight attendants at the Miami International Airport. The four were charged with money laundering after bringing large amounts of cash into the country.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 3:40 PM
Updated: Oct 23, 2019 3:40 PM
Posted By: By Jamiel Lynch, CNN

Four American Airlines flight attendants were arrested at the Miami International Airport and charged with money laundering after bringing large amounts of cash into the country, police said.

The airline says it's working with law enforcement on their investigation.

The flight attendants were going through a routine customs check Monday during the time of their arrest, according to a Miami-Dade police report.

One Customs and Border Patrol Agent was checking Carlos Alberto Munoz-Moyano, who had arrived on an incoming flight from Chile. The agent asked him how much money he was carrying, and Munoz-Moyano said he had $100, the police report said.

He later changed his statement and said he had $9,000, according to the police report.

The agent alerted other agents, who found other attendants from the same fight carrying large amounts of money, the report said; none had a license to transport the cash.

The police report has redacted what the flight attendants admitted to when they were interviewed by a Homeland Security Agent.

Agents found $7,300 on flight attendant Miaria Delpilar Roman-Strick and $6,371 on Maria Isabel Wilson-Ossandon, the report said.

Police didn't allege whether the fourth flight attendant charged, Maria Beatriz Pasten-Cuzmar, had any money on her, and it's unclear what role they believed she played.

The four defendants were charged with money laundering by evading reporting requirements and being unauthorized money transmitters.

CNN is reaching out to attorneys for the defendants for comment.

It is not clear whether or how much money the other defendants reported bringing into the US. The total amount of money seized was $22,671.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 66°
Increasing clouds, cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Extended Interviews - The drug problem and jobs

Image

A successful year for law enforcement at the covered bridge festival

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy. High: 67

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Sisters of Providence celebrate Foundation Day

Image

Hamilton Center holds awards banquet

Image

Governor Holcomb presents check to two groups working to fight addiction

Image

Hemp farms are starting to pop up in the Wabash Valley

Image

We asked Terre Haute's mayoral candidates what they would do to bring good-paying jobs to the city,

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival