Clear

An 11-year-old has run a half marathon in all 50 states. His family says he's the youngest ever to achieve that feat

Article Image

11-year-old Aiden Jaquez from Montgomery, Illinois has long had his sights set on running a half marathon in every state. CNN affiliate WOI reports.

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 7:20 PM
Updated: Oct 22, 2019 7:20 PM
Posted By: By Maddie Capron and Justin Lear, CNN

What did you do this weekend? For one 11-year-old boy, the answer to that question is that he achieved his ambition to run a half marathon in all 50 states. He may also have set a world record.

When Aiden Jaquez from Montgomery, Illinois, was just 6 years old, he wanted to run a half marathon just so he could have a cool, shiny medal like the ones his grandma had. So he ran all 13.1 miles.

Then he found out that he could set a world record by becoming the youngest person to run a half marathon in all 50 US states.

Aiden was obsessed with the Guinness Book of World Records. His grandmother, Kathleen Taylor, said the sixth-grader has always read the books from beginning to end and pored over them. When he figured out there was a chance to be featured in its pages, he set himself the goal of being the youngest person ever to run a half marathon in all 50 states.

His first half marathon was in Sarasota, Florida, when he was 6. Then he began running all over the country, joining half marathons with Taylor. Last weekend he crossed the finish line at the IMT Des Moines Half Marathon and crossed Iowa off his list -- it was the last state he needed.

"When I was 6 years old, my grandma was running in Florida, and there was a cool medal," Aiden told CNN. "So I begged her and begged her if I could run a half marathon, and she finally said yes. We found out not too long after that that there was a record. I'm just happy I finished it."

Taylor said she started the process of getting verified with Guinness about two years ago. She said the current record is held by Syrafina Mohammed of Miami, Florida, who was 12 when she completed her 50-state journey in 2016. It could take several months to get Aiden's record verified by Guinness.

But being in the Guinness Book of World Records was all the motivation he needed. The journey has always been Aiden's choice, said Taylor.

There were races where the weather was dreadful -- rainy or very cold -- and she would ask him if he was sure he wanted to run. He always said yes.

The same goes for the travel. Running has taken them all over the country. Every single time they had to travel, Aiden was excited to cross another place off his list and come one step closer to the world record, said Taylor.

It's also always been fun for him. Every race, he stops along the way to pet some of the dogs he sees.

"Most of the time he is just being goofy," Taylor said. "He stops and pets dogs along the way. If he sees a park, he'll stop at a park. He's having a lot of fun. Most of the time he's just having fun, and that's all that matters."

Now that his 50-state journey is over, Aiden plans to start playing football and run in local races.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Sunny and cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

We asked Terre Haute's mayoral candidates what they would do to bring good-paying jobs to the city,

Image

Crane Army Ammunition Activity recycles dangerous "Yellow D" munition

Image

Indiana Supreme Court visits students in Parke County to show them how the judicial system works

Image

Vigo County school consolidation: Factors in decision and enrollment breakdown

Image

Vigo County School Corporation works to cut costs

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

West Vigo football

Image

Josiah Wallace

Image

Greene County filmmakers make new horror movie

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival