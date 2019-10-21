Clear

Singer Maggie Rogers stands up to heckler who told her to take her top off

Article Image

After being heckled on stage and told to "free the nips" at a concert in Texas, singer Maggie Rogers voiced her anger about the harassment.

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 11:30 PM
Updated: Oct 21, 2019 11:30 PM
Posted By: By Amanda Jackson, CNN

After being heckled on stage and told to "free the nips" at a Texas concert on Saturday, singer Maggie Rogers voiced her anger about the harassment and shared a message of strength.

"I step on stage every night and give every part of me," the singer posted on Instagram on Sunday. "And my community shows up every night and together we create a safe space to amplify each other."

Rogers wrote that she was angered after she heard a man yell "take your top off" and another yell "you cute, though" as she was giving a speech of gratitude before the acoustic encore of her show, which she described as the most "vulnerable part of the set."

"i was stunned. furious. fuming. confused. and also — on a really basic level — it really hurt my feelings," she wrote.

"There is no space for harassment or disrespect or degradation of any kind at my show."

Rogers rose to fame after showcasing her song "Alaska" to Pharrell Williams during a masterclass at New York University in 2016. That song currently has more than 14 million views on YouTube and she was the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" in November 2018.

On Saturday night, Rogers performed in Austin, Texas, at The Moody Theater for Austin City Limits Live. While she was giving a heartfelt speech about how the fans have allowed her to continue to pursue her passion in music, a man starting yelling to "take your top off."

In videos from the concert, at first Rogers dismissed the comment but then a concertgoer yelled "free the nips."

"Don't tell me to take my [explicit] top off in the middle of my sentimental speech," she says as the crowd cheers.

She starts to play her next song and then stops as heckling continues.

"I feel really uncomfortable," she said. "I don't quite know what exactly I want to say in this moment."

Rogers continued her set and posted the statement on Instagram the next day.

"Be kind to each other out there," she ends the post.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
Rain Tapers Off
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clay County YMCA set to celebrate 20 years in its current location

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute's chicken committee meets to discuss city ordinance

Image

Vigo County School Corporation releases proposed cuts and new revenues in new budget presentation

Image

Amber DeCoursey

Image

Vigo County Public Library set to hold Halloween costume swap

Image

Lincoln Trail College proposes new solar array

Image

From running to bowling - long-standing Terre Haute tradition changes it up this year

Image

Child Mental Health Concerns

Image

How does each of Terre Haute's mayoral candidates feel about bringing a new casino to town?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival