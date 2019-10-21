Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A powerful tornado churned through northern Dallas and left more than 100,000 without power

Article Image

A tornado touched down in northern Dallas, according to the National Weather Service. Video shows some of the damage on the ground.

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 6:50 AM
Updated: Oct 21, 2019 6:50 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris and Rebekah Riess, CNN

A tornado that touched down in northern Dallas left more than 100,000 without power, as the severe storm system lashes parts of the Great Plains.

Police went door to door in areas of Dallas Monday morning searching for people who may have been trapped in their home after the tornado damaged buildings, ripped trees and snapped utility poles in half, CNN affiliate KTVT reported.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado touched down around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Three people were transported to local hospitals with storm-related injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management.

Monday morning, more than 100,000 customers were without power in the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area, power company Oncor said.

Six schools across the Dallas Independent School District canceled classes Monday due to the extensive damage some of the campuses sustained in the storm, the district tweeted.

There are no preliminary ratings of the damage and power of the tornado, the weather service said, adding it will conduct storm surveys on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the line of storms responsible for the tornado threatened parts of the Plains with more severe weather.

The weather service issued a tornado watch for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas until 10 a.m. Monday.

More severe weather in Texas

Texas isn't out of the woods just yet. A line of storms was moving east-southeast at 50 to 55 mph Monday morning, the weather service said.

They threatened 45 mph winds, small hail, lightning and up to 2 inches of rain, possibly flooding low-lying areas, the service said.

"Stay sheltered until the storms have passed," it said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute linemen compete in Kansas contest

Image

Sunday Night Forecast

Image

Madi's Hope Foundation

Image

Final day of the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Architectural presentation at SMWC

Image

Veterans group continues work on house for struggling vets

Image

Terre Haute mayoral debate happening Sunday night

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Help needed identifying vandals

Image

Vin Lin Volleyball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service