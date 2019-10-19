Clear

Chicago's top cop was drinking before officers found him asleep in his car, mayor says

Article Image

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson speaks to the media following a report that he was found asleep in his car near his home.

Posted: Oct 19, 2019 4:30 AM
Updated: Oct 19, 2019 4:30 AM
Posted By: By Nicole Chavez, Bill Kirkos and Omar Jimenez, CNN

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson had "a couple of drinks with dinner" before he was found asleep in his car, the mayor says.

Johnson was driving home early Thursday when he felt lightheaded and parked his car near his home, police said in a statement.

Officers found him after a passerby called 911 to report that a person was asleep at a stop sign.

"Responding Officers arrived at the scene and checked on the Superintendent's well-being. Officers did not observe any signs of impairment, and the Superintendent drove himself home," the police department said. Johnson was not administered a sobriety test.

In an interview with The Chicago Sun-Times, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she spoke with Johnson.

"He revealed to me that he had a couple of drinks with dinner," Lightfoot said, noting that she did not specifically ask Johnson if he had been drinking.

When CNN reached out to the mayor's office, her staff referred to the newspaper's interview.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Johnson said he felt like his blood pressure was rising when he decided to park his car.

Johnson said he had been prescribed a medication after he suffered a blood clot in the summer. He thinks he felt ill on Thursday because his doctor had changed his medication earlier in the week, but he accidentally missed taking it.

He saw a doctor on Thursday due to issues related to his blood pressure, police said.

He was not asked to take a sobriety test

An internal investigation into the incident is underway at Johnson's request.

"The Superintendent opened this investigation because, as he put it, 'whether you are Police Officer or a Superintendent, all Officers ought to be held to the highest standard'," police said in a statement.

When asked by The Sun-Times why a field sobriety test was not given to the superintendent, Lightfoot declined to comment and said she didn't want to "pre-judge" the internal investigation.

"I know what the superintendent told me, which is that he was having some medical issues this week, he was changing medication, he didn't feel well, he pulled off to the side. And then IAD will sort out the rest of it."

Johnson told reporters on Thursday that officers didn't feel the need to administer the sobriety test.

"If somebody is sleeping in a car, it doesn't mean they are impaired in any way," Johnson said.

A Chicago police spokesperson said there was no evidence of wrongdoing.

"While we have no indication of impropriety at this time, this question can only be answered by the internal affairs investigation. That investigation [is] active and ongoing," the spokesperson said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 39°
Not as Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Segment Two in The Zone

Image

Segment Three In The Zone

Image

Segment One In The Zone

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

CJ’s Daily Bread: Fighting hunger one meal at a time

Image

Vigo County veterans group set to hold their only canned food drive of the year

Image

Vigo County School Corporation set to start exclusions for unvaccinated students

Image

How do you feel about the THPD deal with Live PD?

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Test drive a car and help support a Clay County school

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season