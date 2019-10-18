A man missing for a week is found alive inside his wrecked car at the bottom of a gully

A Missouri man who'd been missing for a week was found at the bottom of a ravine by a biker.

Ryan Linneman, 37, was discovered at the bottom of a 50-foot ravine where his car come to rest after tumbling off the road near Kansas City Wednesday, Lee's Summit Police told CNN.

He was reported missing in his 2004 Honda Accord on October 10 when his family became concerned about his mental and physical well being.

After exhausting the usual efforts to find him, detectives turned to the public, according to Sgt. Chris Depue, the public information officer for the LSPD.

A motor biker riding off trail found Linneman. Since it was outside the LSPD jurisdiction, Kansas City, Missouri, police were the first to arrive at the scene.

"It's an area that's very remote, you can't see it at all from the roadway. He appears to have been there for several days," Bill Mahoney, KCPD Accident Investigator, told CNN affiliate KSHB.

However, police are still trying to narrow down the timeline in order to determine how Linneman survived.

"To say it was fortunate for him that the biker came by, is an understatement," Mahoney said.

Linneman was taken to the hospital in critical condition with multiple fractures and severe frostbite, according to Depue. He remains in the intensive care unit.