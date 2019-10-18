Clear

Astronaut Stephanie Wilson is the voice of Mission Control for the all-female spacewalk

Article Image

NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir left the International Space Station to install new batteries in the first all-female spacewalk.

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 1:20 PM
Updated: Oct 18, 2019 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

During Friday's historic all-woman spacewalk from the International Space Station, a female voice can be heard speaking to astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch from Mission Control.

It's NASA astronaut Stephanie Wilson and she's acting as CapCom, or Capsule Communication, at Johnson Space Center in Houston.

CapCom is the astronaut who on Earth who communicates with crew members on the craft. Wilson took over Friday morning just as Koch and Meir were beginning their spacewalk.

NASA tweeted about Wilson's role. "Who's talking to the astronauts from Mission Control during today's #AllWomanSpacewalk? That's astronaut Stephanie Wilson, who has spent 42 days in space over 3 spaceflights! https://go.nasa.gov/33Ky20i"

She's been issuing instructions and staying in touch with both women during their six-hour walk to install a power controller. Wilson's voice is a familiar one for Koch and Meir. They all know each other well.

Wilson was selected as an astronaut in April 1996 and flew three shuttle missions that assisted with assembling the space station and delivering crews, NASA says. She was on board for missions STS-121 in 2006, STS‑120 in 2007 and STS-131 in 2010.

Wilson was the second African American woman to go into space after Mae Jemison.

She received her bachelor's degree in engineering science from Harvard University in 1988 and her master of science in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas in 1992.

Wilson tweeted about acting as CapCom on October 7, days after they were announced. "As part of the Houston MCC team, it is a pleasure to work with @Astro_Christina, @AstroDrewMorgan, @astro_luca and @Astro_Jessica for this series of spacewalks to upgrade @Space_Station batteries!"

Wilson serves as the Astronaut Office Mission Support Crew Branch Chief and was on the astronaut selection boards in 2009, 2013 and 2017. Koch and Meir were selected for the astronaut class of 2013.

She remembers interviewing an astronomer in school.

"I grew up looking at the night sky and wondering what was out in the heavens," Wilson said during a TEDxDunedin talk in 2012.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Sunny and warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Giving back to foster children one hygiene product at a time

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 65

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Police take part in Tip a Cop event

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Hawthorn Woods burglary suspects

Image

Major milestone reached in Rose-Hulman construction project

Image

Keeping chickens under their wing and inside city limits is ruffling some feathers

Image

Parke Heritage Volleyball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln volleyball

Image

Northview volleyball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season