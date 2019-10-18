Kanye West releases 'Jesus is King' film trailer

There's still no album yet, but we now have the movie trailer to hold us over.

Kanye West has released the trailer for his forthcoming IMAX film "Jesus Is King."

The slightly more than one minute long trailer doesn't give much away.

In it, a choir sings scripture from the book of Mark, paraphrased as "The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God is at hand; repent and believe in the gospel."

It was directed by Nick Knight and filmed in James Turrell's large-scale artwork, the Roden Crater, in the desert region of northern Arizona.

The film is a companion to the as-yet-unreleased upcoming West album of the same name.

People have been checking for that album since August 29 when his wife, Kim Kardashian West, shared what appeared to be a handwritten tracklist with the date September 27 on social media.

Song titles included "God Is," "Water" and "Sweet Jesus."

But September 27 came and went with no album release.

Not that the river went completely dry, as West continued to host his Sunday Services, including in Atlanta and his native Chicago, and announced the film that documented those services.

On September 29, West held an event in New York City where he reportedly debuted clips from the movie and played music from the new album.

Pitchfork reported that West talked to the crowd a bit about his Coachella Sunday Service held this year during the music and art festival.

"I wasn't fully saved during Coachella," West reportedly said. "I came to know the truth and joy of Jesus. This album is an expression of the gospel."

The rapper/producer and provocateur has been holding his Sunday Services for months now.

The events, which have drawn celebrities like Brad Pitt, are a special mix of hip hop and spiritual.

The weekly services which began in January, started out as invitation-only.

"It's honestly more like a healing experience for my husband," Kardashian West told Elle. "It's just music; there's no sermon. It's definitely something he believes in -- Jesus -- and there's a Christian vibe. But there's no preaching. It's just a very spiritual Christian experience."

She said it's open to all faiths.

"Everyone that comes understands it's just a really healing experience with an amazing choir, and amazing messages about love to start off your week," the reality TV star said.

"Jesus is King" opens in select IMAX theaters around the US on October 25.