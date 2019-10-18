Clear

Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse will be on Airbnb for $60 per night

Article Image

The Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse is available to rent for only $60 per night on Airbnb. The two-night special will be available to book starting October 23 at 11 a.m. PT and the stay itself must take place from Sunday, October 27, to Tuesday, October 29.

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 7:20 AM
Updated: Oct 18, 2019 7:20 AM
Posted By: By Mallory Hughes, CNN

Call three friends, jump in the bubble gum pink Jeep, and hop on the Pacific Coast Highway. The Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse is available to rent.

It is beachy and dreamy, and it is very, very pink.

Better yet? It's only $60 per night on Airbnb.

Panoramic ocean views and glamorous décor bring the plastic playset of your childhood to life.

The real house even has the iconic hot pink slide from the balcony to the infinity pool below.

It will be the first-ever stay for one lucky Barbie fan and up to three friends. The two-night special will be available to book starting October 23 at 11 a.m. PT and the stay itself must take place from Sunday, October 27, to Tuesday, October 29.

The house, of course, is absolutely stunning.

There's an insane closet decked out in Barbie attire, a personal home movie theater, and a peaceful meditation terrace.

In addition to the once-in-a-lifetime chance to stay in Barbie's Dreamhouse, some pretty inspirational women will be there, too.

The world-class fencing champion, Ibtihaj Muhammad, will offer one-on-one fencing lessons.

Pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers will give a behind-the-scenes tour of the Columbia Memorial Space Center.

Chef Gina Clarke-Helm, founder of Malibu Seaside Chef, will cook farm-fresh food and give a hands-on cooking lesson.

And because Barbie is the ultimate glam girl, celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin will provide makeovers. Yes, she's the one who works with Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, so be ready for that glow up.

It's all in honor of the Barbie brand's 60th Anniversary.

Don't forget to tell Ken you've got plans.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 33°
Sunny and warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Police take part in Tip a Cop event

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Hawthorn Woods burglary suspects

Image

Major milestone reached in Rose-Hulman construction project

Image

Keeping chickens under their wing and inside city limits is ruffling some feathers

Image

Parke Heritage Volleyball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln volleyball

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

THS Tennis

Image

ISU women

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season