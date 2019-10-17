Clear

Jennifer Aniston broke Instagram with her debut

It only took one special selfie for Jennifer Aniston's new Instagram to crash the app after millions of fans immediately followed her.

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 1:10 PM
Updated: Oct 17, 2019 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Gabrielle Sorto, CNN

Jennifer Aniston's debut on Instagram started with a bang -- by crashing the app.

There were so many people excited to finally follow her that it caused issues for the platform.

"We are aware that some people were having issues following Jen's profile," a spokesperson for Facebook, which owns Instagram, said in a statement to CNN. "We are thrilled to have this 'Friend' as part of the Instagram community."

The actress joined the social media platform on Tuesday, posting a photo with her former 'Friends' co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc.

That one photo temporarily caused her profile to crash and some fans were unable to follow her for a time. However, it didn't stop her follower count from skyrocketing. As of Wednesday, Aniston had 9.9 million followers.

Aniston took to her new Instagram page to acknowledge the glitches with a funny video.

"I swear I didn't mean to break it..." she wrote. "Thanks for the kind, glitchy welcome everyone."

Luckily, the issue was resolved quickly and everyone will now be able to keep up with the actress.

"As of now, people should be able to access and follow her profile with no problems," a Facebook company spokesperson said.

