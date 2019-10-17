Clear

Boxer Patrick Day dies four days after being knocked out

Article Image

Boxer Patrick Day died four days after he was knocked out during a fight with Charles Conwell in Chicago.

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 1:00 AM
Updated: Oct 17, 2019 1:00 AM
Posted By: By Douglas Wood, CNN

Boxer Patrick Day died Wednesday, four days after he was knocked out during his bout with Charles Conwell on Saturday night in Chicago.

Day, 27, succumbed to a traumatic brain injury he suffered that night, according to a statement from his promoter, Lou DiBella of DiBella Entertainment.

"He was surrounded by his family, close friends and members of his boxing team, including his mentor, friend and trainer Joe Higgins," DiBella said in a statement. "On behalf of Patrick's family, team, and those closest to him, we are grateful for the prayers, expressions of support and outpouring of love for Pat that have been so obvious since his injury."

In a Twitter post addressed to Day on Tuesday, Conwell wrote he "never meant this to happen to you."

"All I wanted to do was win. If I could take it all back, I would," Conwell wrote. "No one deserves this to happen to them. I replay the fight over and over in my head thinking what if this never happened and why did it happen to you."

After Conwell, a 2016 Olympic boxer, knocked Day out in the 10th round, Day appeared to be down for several minutes as a medical team rushed in to assess his injuries. Eventually he was taken out of the ring on a stretcher, and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

DiBella said that Day didn't need to box as he came from a good family, was educated and could have made a living in some other way.

"He chose to box, knowing the inherent risks that every fighter faces when he or she walks into a boxing ring," DiBella said. "Boxing is what Pat loved to do. It's how he inspired people and it was something that made him feel alive."

Conwell was in control of the fight in Wintrust Arena from the beginning, according to ESPN.

Before he became a professional fighter, Day was a highly decorated amateur. He won two Nationals titles, the New York Golden Gloves tournament and was an Olympic Team alternate, all in 2012.

He turned pro in 2013 and captured the WBC Continental Americas championship in 2017 and the IBF Intercontinental championship in 2019. In June 2019, he was rated in the top 10 by both the WBC and IBF. As of Saturday, Day's record stood at 17-4-1, with six knockouts.

Dibella said it is "very difficult to explain away or justify the dangers of boxing at a time like this."

"While we don't have the answers, we certainly know many of the questions, have the means to answer them, and have the opportunity to respond responsibly and accordingly and make boxing safer for all who participate," DiBella Entertainment said.

"This is a way we can honor the legacy of Pat Day."

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misidentified Patrick Day's promoter. His name is Lou DiBella.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
A Cloudy, Chilly Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

James Mallory

Image

Illias Gordon

Image

Ricks Rallies

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Personal safety and avoiding scams, Vigo County Sheriff's Office talks about Crime Stoppers during p

Image

Three in custody after a car crashed into the pumps at a Vigo County gas station

Image

One long-time company in Illinois is closing its doors

Image

Wabash Valley organization lends a hand to community groups

Image

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis