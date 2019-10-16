Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Actress Gina Rodriguez comes under fire over her use of the n-word

Article Image

Actress Gina Rodriguez is facing controversy after posting and then deleting an Instagram video in which she sang rap lyrics containing the n-word.

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 12:20 PM
Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi, CNN

Actress Gina Rodriguez is facing yet another racial scandal -- this time over a social media post in which she used the n-word.

A video posted on her Instagram on Tuesday shows Rodriguez getting her hair done as The Fugees song "Ready or Not" plays in the background.

The "Jane the Virgin" star raps "I can do what you do ... believe me. (N-word) give me heebie-jeebies," before chuckling out loud. She later deleted the video but not before people saved it and shared it widely on social media.

After a flurry of criticism, she posted another video.

"I just wanted to reach out and apologize. I am sorry," she said. "I am sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to The Fugees, to a song I love, that I grew up on. I love Lauryn Hill. And I really am sorry if I offended you."

More backlash followed from people who said the apology did not sound sincere. Hours later, she posted a followup apology early Wednesday on Instagram. "In song and in real life, the words that I spoke should not have been spoken," she said in the lengthy message. "I thoughtlessly sang along to the lyrics of a favorite song and even worse, I posted it. The word I sang carries with it a legacy of hurt and pain that I cannot even imagine. ... I have some serious learning and growing up to do and I'm so deeply sorry for the pain I have caused.

This is the latest criticism for the actress that focuses on racial issues. Last year, she was accused of interrupting her "Smallfoot" co-star Yara Shahidi after an interviewer asked Shahidi how she feels about being a role model to so many young black women.

"So many women," Rodriguez emphasized in response to the interviewer, sparking criticism from people who believe Shahidi represents a group that is routinely overlooked especially in Hollywood. In another incident last year, she was criticized for her awkward misinterpretation of the wage gap in the television and movie industry during a roundtable with actresses Gabrielle Union, Emma Roberts and Ellen Pompeo.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Cloudy and cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aladdin Terre Haute North High School Friday & Saturday

Image

Colombia Home Products announces it will close

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, cooler. High: 54

Image

'He needs to come back and face what he's accused of,' Inmate is still missing after he was accident

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Three of Terre Haute's mayoral candidates take the stage at ISU

Image

Installation starts on new Fairbanks Park boat dock

Image

Carpenters take the chance to show off their skills

Image

Terre Haute road to close on Wednesday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis