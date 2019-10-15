Here are all the movies and TV shows you can binge on when Disney+ launches

Disney+, Disney's much-anticipated streaming service, released an enormous lineup of "basically everything" that the service will offer once it launches in November.

In a prolific Twitter thread and hours-long Youtube teaser, the service highlighted over 600 titles that subscribers will have unlimited access to stream and download.

Disney+ will launch in the United States on November 12, costing $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year. That's almost half the price of a standard Netflix subscription.

The service is prepared to go head-to-head with Netflix with an exclusive lineup of Marvel, Star Wars, Disney Animation, Pixar, National Geographic, and original content, announcing in August that they will offer a bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu for $12.99 a month.

By 2025, Disney anticipates between 60 to 90 million subscribers to the service. It is available for pre-order on the company's website.

You don't need to spend 3 hours watching the video teaser, though. CNN has got your back with this complete list of every title teased by Disney+.

Buckle up, kids, this is a long one.

DISNEY ANIMATION

1930s

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

1940s

Pinocchio (1940)

Fantasia (1940)

The Reluctant Dragon (1941)

Dumbo (1941)

Bambi (1942)

Saludos Amigos (1943)

The Three Caballeros (1945)

Fun and Fancy Free (1947)

Melody Time (1948)

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

1950s

Cinderella (1950)

Alice in Wonderland (1951)

Peter Pan (1953)

Lady and the Tramp (1955)

Sleeping Beauty (1959)

1960s

101 Dalmatians (1961)

The Sword in the Stone (1963)

The Jungle Book (1967)

1970s

The Aristocats (1970)

Robin Hood (1973)

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

The Rescuers (1977)

1980s

The Fox and the Hound (1981)

The Black Cauldron (1985)

The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

Oliver & Company (1988)

The Little Mermaid (1989)

1990s

Ducktales: The Movie, Treasure of the Lost Lamp (1990)

The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Aladdin (1992)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Thumbelina (1994)

The Return of Jafar (1994)

The Lion King (1994)

A Goofy Movie (1995)

Pocahontas (1995)

James and the Giant Peach (1996)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

Aladdin and the King of Thieves (1996)

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue (1997)

Hercules (1997)

Pooh's Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin (1997)

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (1997)

Belle's Magical World (1998)

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars (1998)

Mulan (1998)

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World (1998)

The Lion King II: Simba's Pride (1998)

Doug's 1st Movie (1999)

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas (1999)

2000s

Fantasia 2000 (2000)

The Tigger Movie (2000)

An Extremely Goofy Movie (2000)

Dinosaur (2000)

The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea (2000)

The Emperor's New Groove (2000)

Recess: School's Out (2001)

Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp's Adventure (2001)

Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)

Return to Never Land (2002)

Cinderella II: Dreams Come True (2002)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame II (2002)

Lilo & Stitch (2002)

Tarzan & Jane (2002)

The Country Bears (2002)

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)

Treasure Planet (2002)

101 Dalmatians II: Patch's London Adventure (2003)

The Jungle Book 2 (2003)

Piglet's Big Movie (2003)

Atlantis: Milo's Return (2003)

Stitch! The Movie (2003)

Brother Bear (2003)

Recess: All Growed Down (2003)

Recess: Taking the 5th Grade (2003)

Teacher's Pet (2004)

The Lion King 1½ (2004)

Winnie the Pooh: Springtime With Roo (2004)

Home on the Range (2004)

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers (2004)

Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas (2004)

Mulan II (2005)

Pooh's Heffalump Movie (2005)

Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama (2005)

Valiant (2005)

The Proud Family Movie (2005)

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch (2005)

Chicken Little (2005)

Kronk's New Groove (2005)

Bambi II (2006)

The Wild (2006)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

Leroy & Stitch (2006)

Brother Bear 2 (2006)

The Fox and the Hound 2 (2006)

Cinderella III: A Twist in Time (2007)

Meet the Robinsons (2007)

The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning (2008)

Tinker Bell (2008)

Bolt (2008)

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (2009)

The Princess and the Frog (2009)

2010s

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2010)

Tangled (2010)

Winnie the Pooh (2011)

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011)

Secret of the Wings (2012)

Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

Frozen (2013)

Big Hero 6 (2014)

Zootopia (2016)

Pete's Dragon (2016)

Moana (2016)

Tangled: Before Ever After (2017)

PIXAR

1990s

Toy Story (1995)

A Bug's Life (1998)

Toy Story 2 (1999)

2000s

Monsters, Inc. (2001)

Finding Nemo (2003)

The Incredibles (2004)

Cars (2006)

Ratatouille (2007)

WALL•E (2008)

2010s

Toy Story 3 (2010)

Cars 2 (2011)

Brave (2012)

Monsters University (2013)

Inside Out (2015)

The Good Dinosaur (2015)

Finding Dory (2016)

Cars 3 (2017)

LIVE ACTION FILMS

1940s

Swiss Family Robinson (1940, 1960)

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

1950s

Treasure Island (1950)

The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men (1952)

The Living Desert (1953)

The Vanishing Prairie (1954)

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)

Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier (1955)

The African Lion (1955)

Davy Crockett and the River Pirates (1956)

Secrets of Life (1956)

Perri (1957)

Old Yeller (1957)

White Wilderness (1958)

The Sign of Zorro (1958)

The Shaggy Dog (1959, 2006)

Darby O'Gill and the Little People (1959)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Jungle Cat (1959)

1960s

Pollyanna (1960)

The Absent-Minded Professor (1961)

The Parent Trap (1961, 1998)

Greyfriars Bobby (1961)

Babes in Toyland (1961)

The Prince and the Pauper (1962)

Almost Angels (1962)

Sammy, the Way-Out Seal (1962)

The Incredible Journey (1963)

Mary Poppins (1964)

Emil and the Detectives (1964)

Those Calloways (1965)

The Sound of Music (1965)

That Darn Cat! (1965)

The Ugly Dachshund (1966)

The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin (1967)

Blackbeard's Ghost (1968)

The Love Bug (1969)

The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes (1969)

1970s

The Barefoot Executive (1971)

The Million Dollar Duck (1971)

Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971)

Justin Morgan Had a Horse (1972)

The Biscuit Eater (1972)

Snowball Express (1972)

Herbie Rides Again (1974)

The Bears and I (1974)

The Castaway Cowboy (1974)

The Strongest Man in the World (1975)

Escape to Witch Mountain (1975)

The Apple Dumpling Gang (1975)

Gus (1976)

Treasure of Matecumbe (1976)

The Shaggy D.A. (1976)

Freaky Friday (1977, 2018)

Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo (1977)

Pete's Dragon (1977)

Candleshoe (1977)

Return From Witch Mountain (1978)

The Cat From Outer Space (1978)

The Muppet Movie (1979)

The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again (1979)

Unidentified Flying Oddball (1979)

The Black Hole (1979)

1980s

Sultan and the Rock Star (1980)

Herbie Goes Bananas (1980)

The Ghosts of Buxley Hall (1980)

Amy (1981)

The Great Muppet Caper (1981)

Tron (1982)

Return to Oz (1985)

The Journey of Natty Gann (1985)

One Magic Christmas (1985)

Mr. Boogedy (1986)

Fuzzbucket (1986)

Flight of the Navigator (1986)

The Christmas Star (1986)

Benji the Hunted (1987)

Three Men and a Baby (1987)

Willow (1988)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)

Turner & Hooch (1989)

Cheetah (1989)

1990s

Three Men and a Little Lady (1990)

White Fang (1991)

Shipwrecked (1991)

The Rocketeer (1991)

Newsies (1992)

Sister Act (1992)

Honey, I Blew Up the Kid (1992)

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

The Adventures of Huck Finn (1993)

The Sandlot (1993)

Life With Mikey (1993)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Hocus Pocus (1993)

The Three Musketeers (1993)

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993)

Iron Will (1994)

Blank Check (1994)

Camp Nowhere (1994)

The Santa Clause (1994)

Heavyweights (1995)

Tall Tale (1995)

While You Were Sleeping (1995)

Operation Dumbo Drop (1995)

A Kid in King Arthur's Court (1995)

Frank and Ollie (1995)

Tom and Huck (1995)

Muppet Treasure Island (1996)

Kazaam (1996)

Jack (1996)

First Kid (1996)

101 Dalmatians (1996)

That Darn Cat (1997)

Jungle 2 Jungle (1997)

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves (1997)

Flubber (1997)

Ruby Bridges (1998)

Meet the Deedles (1998)

Miracle at Midnight (1998)

You Lucky Dog (1998)

Brink! (1998)

The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story (1998)

Halloweentown (1998)

Richie Rich's Christmas Wish (1998)

I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

Mighty Joe Young (1998)

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century (1999)

My Favorite Martian (1999)

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Can of Worms (1999)

The Thirteenth Year (1999)

Smart House (1999)

Inspector Gadget (1999)

Johnny Tsunami (1999)

Genius (1999)

Don't Look Under the Bed (1999)

Annie (1999)

Horse Sense (1999)

2000s

Up, Up and Away (2000)

The Color of Friendship (2000)

Whispers: An Elephant's Tale (2000)

Alley Cats Strike (2000)

Rip Girls (2000)

Miracle in Lane 2 (2000)

Stepsister From Planet Weird (2000)

The Kid (2000)

Ready to Run (2000)

Quints (2000)

The Other Me (2000)

Remember the Titans (2000)

Mom's Got a Date With a Vampire (2000)

Phantom of the Megaplex (2000)

102 Dalmatians (2000)

The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000)

Zenon: The Zequel (2001)

Motocrossed (2001)

The Luck of the Irish (2001)

Hounded (2001)

The Jennie Project (2001)

The Princess Diaries (2001)

Jumping Ship (2001)

The Poof Point (2001)

Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge (2001)

'Twas the Night (2001)

Three Days (2001)

Snow Dogs (2002)

Double Teamed (2002)

Cadet Kelly (2002)

Tru Confessions (2002)

The Rookie (2002)

Get a Clue (2002)

Gotta Kick It Up! (2002)

A Ring of Endless Light (2002)

The Scream Team (2002)

Tuck Everlasting (2002)

The Santa Clause 2 (2002)

You Wish! (2003)

Inspector Gadget 2 (2003)

Right on Track (2003)

The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)

The Even Stevens Movie (2003)

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

Eddie's Million Dollar Cook-Off (2003)

Freaky Friday (2003)

The Cheetah Girls (2003)

Deep Blue (2003)

Full-Court Miracle (2003)

The Haunted Mansion (2003)

The Young Black Stallion (2003)

Pixel Perfect (2004)

Miracle (2004)

Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004)

Going to the Mat (2004)

Sacred Planet (2004)

Zenon: Z3 (2004)

America's Heart and Soul (2004)

Stuck in the Suburbs (2004)

Tiger Cruise (2004)

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)

Halloweentown High (2004)

Now You See It... (2005)

Aliens of the Deep (2005)

The Pacifier (2005)

Millions (2005)

Buffalo Dreams (2005)

Ice Princess (2005)

Go Figure (2005)

Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005)

Life Is Ruff (2005)

The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005)

Twitches (2005)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)

Once Upon a Mattress (2005)

High School Musical (2006)

Roving Mars (2006)

Eight Below (2006)

Cow Belles (2006)

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior (2006)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006)

Read It and Weep (2006)

Invincible (2006)

The Cheetah Girls 2 (2006)

Return to Halloweentown (2006)

Flicka (2006)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)

Jump In! (2007)

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007)

Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board (2007)

The Secret of the Magic Gourd (2007)

High School Musical 2 (2007)

The Game Plan (2007)

Twitches Too (2007)

Dan in Real Life (2007)

Snowglobe (2007)

National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007)

Minutemen (2008)

Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert (2008)

College Road Trip (2008)

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)

Camp Rock (2008)

The Cheetah Girls: One World (2008)

High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos (2008)

Dadnapped (2009)

Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)

Hatching Pete (2009)

Trail of the Panda (2009)

Princess Protection Program (2009)

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009)

Skyrunners (2009)

Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience (2009)

2010s

Starstruck (2010)

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

Waking Sleeping Beauty (2010)

Den Brother (2010)

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010)

Secretariat (2010)

Avalon High (2010)

TRON: Legacy (2010)

Wings of Life (2011)

The Suite Life Movie (2011)

Lemonade Mouth (2011)

African Cats (2011)

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)

Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure (2011)

Teen Spirit (2011)

Geek Charming (2011)

The Muppets (2011)

Good Luck Charlie, It's Christmas! (2011)

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

Frenemies (2012)

Chimpanzee (2012)

Let It Shine (2012)

Girl vs. Monster (2012)

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (2012)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex (2013)

Teen Beach Movie (2013)

Super Buddies (2013)

Saving Mr. Banks (2013)

Cloud 9 (2014)

Muppets Most Wanted (2014)

Bears (2014)

Zapped (2014)

How to Build a Better Boy (2014)

Bad Hair Day (2015)

Monkey Kingdom (2015)

Teen Beach Movie 2 (2015)

Descendants (2015)

Invisible Sister (2015)

The Finest Hours (2016)

Adventures in Babysitting (2016)

The BFG (2016)

Queen of Katwe (2016)

The Swap (2016)

Newsies: The Broadway Musical (2017)

Born in China (2017)

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings (2017)

Descendants 2 (2017)

Zombies (2018)

Life-Size 2 (2018)

Kim Possible (2019)

Dumbo (2019)

One Day at Disney (2019)

Noelle (2019)

Lady and the Tramp (2019)

TELEVISION SHOWS

1980s

Adventures of the Gummi Bears (1985)

Casebusters (1986)

DuckTales (1987)

The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1988)

Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers (1989)

The Simpsons (1989)

1990s

TaleSpin (1990)

Darkwing Duck (1991)

Goof Troop (1992)

The Little Mermaid - Series (1992)

Bonkers (1993)

Boy Meets World (1993)

Gargoyles (1994)

Timon & Pumbaa (1995)

Quack Pack (1996)

Mighty Ducks - Series (1996)

Smart Guy (1997)

Recess (1997)

Hercules - Series (1998)

Out of the Box (1998)

So Weird (1999)

2000s

Even Stevens (2000)

Lizzie McGuire (2001)

The Book of Pooh (2001)

Kim Possible (2002)

That's So Raven (2003)

Lilo & Stitch: The Series (2003)

Phil of the Future (2004)

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005)

Little Einsteins (2005)

The Emperor's New School (2006)

Hannah Montana (2006)

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (2006)

The Replacements (2006)

Handy Manny (2006)

My Friends Tigger & Pooh (2007)

Phineas and Ferb (2007)

Wizards Of Waverly Place (2007)

The Suite Life on Deck (2008)

JONAS (2009)

2010s

Good Luck Charlie (2010)

Shake It Up (2010)

Jake and the Never Land Pirates (2011)

Kickin' It (2011)

Jessie (2011)

Lab Rats (2012)

Violetta (2012)

TRON: Uprising (2012)

Gravity Falls (2012)

Crash & Bernstein (2012)

Girl Meets World (2014)

The Evermoor Chronicles (2014)

PJ Masks (2015)

The Muppets - Series (2015)

Best Friends Whenever (2015)

The Lion Guard (2015)

Stuck in the Middle (2016)

Lab Rats: Elite Force (2016)

Bizaardvark (2016)

Elena of Avalor (2016)

Milo Murphy's Law (2016)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers (2017)

Tangled: The Series (2017)

Andi Mack (2017)

Puppy Dog Pals (2017)

Raven's Home (2017)

Inhumans (2017)

Vampirina (2017)

Big Hero 6: The Series (2017)

Muppet Babies (2018)

Legend of the Three Caballeros (2018)

Big City Greens (2018)

Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp (2018)

Coop & Cami Ask the World (2018)

Sydney to the Max (2019)

Fast Layne (2019)

Amphibia (2019)

Encore! (2019)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (2019)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019)

STAR WARS

Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977)

Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983)

Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999)

Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2002)

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy (2004)

Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Series (2008)

Star Wars Rebels (2014)

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles (2014)

Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales (2015)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (2016)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Star Wars Resistance (2018)

LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars (2018)

The Mandalorian (2019)

MARVEL

Spider-Woman (1979)

X-Men - Series (1992)

Fantastic Four (1994)

The Incredible Hulk -- Series (1996)

Silver Surfer (1998)

X-Men: Evolution - Series (2000)

Fantastic Four: World's Greatest Heroes (2006)

Iron Man (2008)

Wolverine and the X-Men (2009)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Marvel's Hero Project (2019)

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

2000s

How Dogs Got Their Shapes (2005)

Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan (2007)

Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed (2008)

Kingdom of the Blue Whale (2009)

Easter Island Unsolved (2009)

Bizarre Dinosaurs (2009)

2010s

Journey to Shark Eden (2010)

Great Migrations (2010)

Brain Games (2011)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (2011)

Secrets of the King Cobra (2012)

Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise (2012)

Life Below Zero (2013)

Sharks of Lost Island (2013)

Miracle Landing on the Hudson (2014)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (2014)

Dr. K's Exotic Animal ER (2014)

Wild Yellowstone (2015)

World's Greatest Dogs (2016)

Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity (2016)

Before the Flood (2016)

Sea of Hope: America's Underwater Treasures (2017)

Atlantis Rising (2017)

Origins: The Journey of Humankind (2017)

Earth Live (2017)

Kingdom of the Apes: Battle Lines (2017)

Diana: In Her Own Words (2017)

Breaking2 (2017)

Jane (2017)

Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron (2017)

Secrets of Christ's Tomb: Explorer Special (2017)

Man Among Cheetahs (2017)

Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (2017)

Planet of the Birds (2018)

Giants of the Deep Blue (2018)

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue (2018)

Into the Okavango (2018)

Drain the Oceans (2018)

Science Fair (2018)

Free Solo (2018)

Under The Sea: A Descendants Short Story (2018)

Mars: Inside SpaceX (2018)

Mission to the Sun (2018)

The Flood (2018)

Tree Climbing Lions (2018)

Paris to Pittsburgh (2018)

Into the Grand Canyon (2019)

Lost Treasures of the Maya (2019)

The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great (2019)

Hostile Planet (2019)

Apollo: Missions to the Moon (2019)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (2019)

Kingdom of the White Wolf (2019)