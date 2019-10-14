Clear

Sulli, 25-year-old K-pop star, found dead at home in Seongnam, South Korea

Article Image

Police in Korea are investigating the death of 25-year-old K-pop star Sulli, who was found by her manager inside her home.

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 1:00 PM
Updated: Oct 14, 2019 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Jack Guy and Sophie Jeong, CNN

K-pop star Sulli, formerly of the band f(x), has been found dead at her home.

The 25-year-old singer and actress was found dead by her manager on Monday afternoon local time, police told CNN.

"So far, it seems she killed herself, but we will leave all possibilities open and investigate," a police official said.

Sulli's manager spoke to her on Sunday evening and went to check on her when he was unable to reach her on Monday.

The singer, whose real name is Choi Jin-ri, was found on the second floor of her house in Sujeong-gu, Seongnam, south of the capital city, Seoul.

Police said they found a note at the scene but have yet to analyze its content. Investigations are ongoing.

Sulli was a child actor before making her singing debut with the girl group f(x) in 2009.

She left the group in 2015 to concentrate on acting before returning to the music scene as a solo artist, releasing a single, "Goblin," in June 2019.

Sulli also appeared on a TV show in which K-pop stars talked about receiving negative online comments, Reuters reports.

Korean pop music -- or K-pop -- is one of the country's biggest exports in the past decade.

Many of its stars -- known as idols -- train for years, honing their singing, dancing and acting skills, while also learning other Asian languages, before they are even allowed to debut their first song.

Stars of the genre are subject to intense pressure, which has been linked to a mental health crisis in the industry.

K-pop megastar Jonghyun, whose real name was Kim Jong-hyun, ended his own life in Seoul in December 2017.

And singer and actress Goo Hara, formerly part of girl band Kara, apologized to fans after being found unconscious at home in May 2019.

The singer had posted the word "Goodbye," to her Instagram account, prompting a rush of comments from concerned fans.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct a photo caption error that misidentified Sulli.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Sunny and cool today.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Mandy Harvey ISU's Tilson Auditorium

Image

Vigo County leaders receive one bid for former IP property

Image

Several organizations commit to Veterans Day parade

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Marshall residents to weigh in on sale of cannabis within city limits

Image

Terre Haute Police Department hints at 'Live PD' agreement

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 61

Image

Vincennes University Jamboree

Image

Walk to Remember

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis