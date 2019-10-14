Clear

Amber Alert issued for a 3-year-old girl abducted at a birthday party in Alabama

An Amber Alert has been issued in Alabama for 3-year-old Kamille McKinney, who goes by the nickname "Cupcake," after police say she was lured away from a birthday party with candy. CNN affiliate WBMA has the story.

Posted By: By Amir Vera and Hollie Silverman, CNN

A person of interest is in custody after an Amber Alert was issued for a 3-year-old girl who was last seen at a birthday party in Birmingham, Alabama, police said Sunday.

Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney was last seen Saturday, said Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin with the Birmingham police. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may have been abducted by a man and woman, according to the Amber Alert.

"Our main objective is Kamille comes back home safe to her parents," Mauldin said.

Kamille is 3 feet tall, weighs 60 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, according to the Amber Alert. She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt with a Minnie Mouse leopard print design, leopard print shorts and yellow, white and blue hair bows, the alert said.

Witnesses told police a woman in a dark colored SUV left the party with Kamille, possibly in a Toyota 4Runner with beige trim, according to a news release from Birmingham police.

Mauldin told CNN the vehicle had been located, but authorities are still canvassing the area looking for Kamille.

Dominic McKinney, the girl's father, told CNN affiliate WIAT-TV Saturday he gave his daughter the nickname "cupcake."

"It was something I came up with," McKinney said. "When she came out, she was all cute and red with little brown eyes and I said, 'That's my cupcake.'"

Anyone with information on Kamille's disappearance is asked to call the Birmingham Police at 205-254-1757.

