Brooklyn shooting leaves four dead

At least four people are dead after a shooting in an illegal gambling location in Brooklyn, New York, says NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot F. Shea

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 11:40 AM
Updated: Oct 12, 2019 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Laura Ly and Jay Croft, CNN

Four men were killed and at least three people wounded in a shooting at an illegal gambling club in Brooklyn, New York police Chief of Detectives Dermot F. Shea said Saturday morning at a news conference.

Police officers and the Fire Department of New York responded to calls of a shooting about 7 a.m. Saturday at the unlicensed club on Utica Avenue in the Crown Heights section of the borough, police said.

Inside, officers found four men dead of gunshot wounds, Shea said.

Three wounded people were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, Shea said. One male was shot in the arm while another male survivor and a female were both shot in the leg, police said. A fourth person was also injured in the leg, while fleeing, but was not shot, Shea said at the news conference.

Police have no information on a suspect or motive, NYPD spokesman Brian Magoolaghan said.

Shea said police found evidence of gambling, with cards and dice inside the space, but no evidence of alcohol consumption. He said at least 15 people were present and 15 shots were fired. Two guns were recovered.

"At this point what it appears to be, is an illegal gambling location set up inside that first floor location," Shea said.

Of the seven shot, two were from outside of New York City and the rest from Brooklyn, Shea said. They were all between the ages of 32 and 49.

Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison said police have received no complaints in recent years about activity at the illegal spot.

