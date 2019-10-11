A 3-year-old girl was abducted and then found at a church. Police are still looking for the suspect

A day after 3-year-old Ahlora Lindiment was abducted from a playground in North Carolina, she was seen standing alone in front of a church, police said.

Officials are still searching for the woman they suspect took her.

Lindiment has been found "alive and well," Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott said Thursday night during a press conference.

On Wednesday, an amber alert was issued and surveillance footage of a woman police are calling a suspect was released the next day.

Multiple agencies were participating in the search effort and by Thursday, a $2,000 reward was being offered for information on her whereabouts. Over 100 officers were in the area canvassing, searching vacant businesses and residences within a mile radius of the playground Lindiment was last seen in, Scott said before the little girl was found.

A long day ends with a positive outcome

A woman called the police station's tip line just after 8 p.m. local time on Thursday and said that she may have seen the missing 3-year-old at the Word of Faith Christian Center, a church, in Greensboro, Scott said.

According to officials, Lindiment was standing in front of the church by herself.

The little girl has been reunited with her family and was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

The suspect is still at large and officials are working to determine a motive for the abduction, the police chief said.

Officers will be working through this evening to find the suspect, including looking at any video from the area and finding additional witnesses.

"At the end of a long day this is a very positive conclusion for us," Scott said.

As for the family, they are 'elated' to be reunited with their child, he said.