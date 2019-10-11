Clear
Temperatures in Denver dropped 64 degrees in less than 24 hours, setting a record

Coastal flooding in the Northeast, blizzard conditions in the Dakotas and fire threats in the southwest call for a hazardous start to the weekend. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest.

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 5:20 AM
Updated: Oct 11, 2019 5:20 AM
Posted By: By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

Temperatures in Colorado plunged 64 degrees on Thursday, the largest temperature drop the state has ever seen in October.

It's also the 15th largest temperature drop over a two day period in Denver's history, according to the National Weather Service.

At the Denver airport alone, the temperature dropped 55 degrees. CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward said at 2 p.m. on Wednesday it was 79 degrees and on Thursday at 2 p.m. the temperature read 24 degrees.

The cold front moved in on Wednesday night bringing extremely gusty winds, snow, and the first freeze of the season.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said it saw several multi-vehicle crashes as the weather conditions deteriorated.

Denver was two degrees away from breaking the all-time temperature drop record of 66 degrees that occurred on January 25, 1872.

