Clear

What arrests mean for Giuliani and Trump

Article Image

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is under further scrutiny after two of his associates were arrested in Washington. CNN's Jim Acosta reports.

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 9:30 PM
Updated: Oct 10, 2019 9:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Caroline Polisi

The arrest on Thursday of two associates of Rudy Giuliani on campaign finance charges has people asking the obvious question: what does this mean for the Trump impeachment investigation?

The Southern District of New York's 21-page indictment offers a few clues. The defendants, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, along with two others, are accused of a straw-donor scheme to make money and advance the political interests of at least one Ukrainian government official. Sound familiar?

Most gallingly, the indictment alleges that Parnas and Furman sought help from a sitting congressman to remove or recall the US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. While neither the indictment nor the US attorney who announced it, Geoffrey Berman, mentioned President Trump or Giuliani, his personal lawyer, it's hard to resist putting two and two together.

Yovanovitch was reportedly removed after complaints from Giuliani and others that she was thwarting his efforts to coax the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, according to the Wall Street Journal.

We are also learning more details daily about the now-infamous July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump asked for a "favor" in the form of an investigation into his political rival, now the basis for a whistleblower complaint.

Given these various and related threads, what's the likelihood that Giuliani is not involved?

What should worry Giuliani most is that Berman emphasized that the investigation is "ongoing." Indeed, the indictment indicates that the investigation has been fulsome and aggressive to this point, (and most likely included the wiretapping of Parnas' and Fruman's devices).

As we know from the prosecution of Michael Cohen for campaign finance law violations, prosecutors in the Southern District will give coveted "cooperator" status only to defendants who are willing to discuss every instance of criminal wrongdoing in which they were involved or know about. Cooperators cannot pick and choose what they reveal -- it's all or nothing. That means that if Parnas or Fruman are allowed to exchange information for leniency at sentencing, they would have to spill what they may have on Giuliani.

John Dowd, Trump's former personal attorney, who is representing Parnas and Fruman, had no comment on the indictment.

Jay Sekulow, another Trump lawyer, has already declared that neither the President nor his campaign had anything to do with the two men indicted. And when Giuliani was asked by a reporter about the prospect of the FBI flipping Parnas and Fruman for damaging information on him, he replied, in typical Giuliani fashion, "Good luck."

Good luck, indeed. We know that both Parnas and Fruman helped Giuliani to try to dig up dirt on the Bidens. But the question of whether that relationship overlaps with criminal conduct is a mystery, for now.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Rain, then Much Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hamilton Center's Early Head Start Program gets a Boost

Image

Eva Kor documentary now available for streaming

Image

ISU dedicates Health and Human Services Building

Image

Work on Pantheon theatre continues

Image

Overnight: Breezy and mild. Showers and thundershowers developing. Low: 64°

Image

Surviving Breast Cancer: A local woman shares her story on how a local group helped her wit her batt

Image

Best Buy Holiday Hiring Fairs Thursday & Friday

Image

Covered Bridge Festival: A Family Tradition

Image

Vendors prepare for state's largest festival

Image

Wings Etc.to open on South US 41

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper