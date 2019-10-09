Clear

An 8-year-old girl wasn't allowed to take her school picture because of her red hair extensions

Article Image

An 8-year-old girl in Michigan said she felt "singled out" after being blocked from getting her school picture taken because of her hairstyle.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Gabrielle Sorto, CNN

An 8-year-old girl said she felt "singled out" after being blocked from getting her school picture taken because of her hairstyle.

Marian Scott told CNN affiliate WILX she cried after she was told that she couldn't get her photo taken because of the red extensions in her hair.

Ben Kriesch, principal of Paragon Charter Academy, told the station that Marian's red extensions violated school policy.

Marian's father Doug Scott called the incident "upsetting."

"All of this is uncalled for, they didn't even call us," Scott told WILX. "They let her stay in school. ... So if she's not a disruption to the class, then why is she a disruption to the picture?"

The Jackson, Michigan, school's handbook says students' hair color must be "of natural tones" to get their picture taken, WILX reported.

Kriesch told the station that students with a hair color or style violation have a week to get it corrected, which is why Marian was allowed to remain in class.

The girl's family said they don't have plans to remove her from the school, but they said they would like to see better communication from school administrators.

"If they would have reached out to us and say come get her ... she's got a hair issue, we need you to change it, that's not allowed -- I would have been fine with why this happened, but they didn't reach out to us," Scott told WILX.

The school sent out a recorded message the Sunday before photos were taken going over the dress code policy that Scott said he never heard nor saw, according to the station.

"Had I seen the email, I probably would have told Marian's mother to not do it, but I guess I think it's good that this happened because now people are going to get the opportunity to see what is really going on," he said.

This isn't the first time a dress code has been criticized. In September, a Texas school district said a 4-year-old boy had to braid his hair or cut it off, saying his long hair is in violation of the school district's dress code. Parents argued that it was discriminatory against black hairstyles.

Action has been taken to stop employers from discriminating against people based on their natural hair.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Crown Act into law in July, making it illegal to enforce dress code or grooming policies against hairstyles such as afros, braids, twists and locks.

Marian went to school on Monday for the first time since the incident with all black hair. She plans to get her picture taken on retake day, November 12.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
A warm up begins today.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Dump overturns in Parke County

Image

Sober Ride once again helping to keep Homecoming celebration safe

Image

Terre Haute parks leaders are getting ready for some fun spooky-themed events

Image

Gibson: "Copper Bar will re-open

Image

Vigo County leaders are moving forward with a plan to bring new life to a former business

Image

Local fire department addresses community concerns over vacant building fires

Image

THN Girls soccer

Image

Rodney Marsalis Monday Oct. 14th at Tilson Auditorium ISU

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams