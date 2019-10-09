Clear

The Eagles have announced a full-album 'Hotel California' tour

Article Image

The Eagles are embarking on a nationwide tour in 2020 where they'll play the entire track list of "Hotel California" from beginning to end.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 10:30 AM
Updated: Oct 9, 2019 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Wolfe and AJ Willingham, CNN

The Eagles are embarking on a nationwide tour in 2020 where they'll play the entire track list of Hotel California from beginning to end.

The tour will kick off in Atlanta in February 2020, and then the iconic rock group will hit New York, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit will be joined by Deacon Frey, the son of the late Eagles founding member Glenn Frey. Country legend Vince Gill will also be part of the group, along with a live orchestra and choir.

If hearing the whole album live wasn't already good enough, the group will also be featuring an additional set of the band's greatest hits.

Hotel California, released in 1976, has exceeded 26 million sales and streams, and holds the record as the #3 best-selling album of all-time, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975, their other album released in the same year, holds the top spot as the #1 best-selling album of all-time.

The rock legends have stood the test of time, ringing in five number-one singles, four number one albums, and 14 Top 40 hits, eventually being declared one of Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Artists.

Tour tickets go on sale beginning Friday, October 18 at 10 am.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
A warm up begins today.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute parks leaders are getting ready for some fun spooky-themed events

Image

Gibson: "Copper Bar will re-open

Image

Vigo County leaders are moving forward with a plan to bring new life to a former business

Image

Local fire department addresses community concerns over vacant building fires

Image

THN Girls soccer

Image

Rodney Marsalis Monday Oct. 14th at Tilson Auditorium ISU

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Terre Haute man arrested after chase

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 77

Image

New STEAM lab opens in Shelburn

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams