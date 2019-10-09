Clear

Alec Baldwin falls for classic New York City scam

Article Image

Native New Yorker Alec Baldwin got scammed by someone selling fake passes to a Statue of Liberty "boat tour" in New York City.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 10:30 AM
Updated: Oct 9, 2019 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Native New Yorker Alec Baldwin got scammed by a ticket seller in New York City.

The actor, apparently unaware he was being sold bum tickets, purchased his family four passes to a Statue of Liberty "boat tour" that turned out to be a scam.

The tour will take passengers past the statue -- but first you've got to go to Liberty City, New Jersey.

The actor took to Instagram to explain that he bought tickets for a "boat tour" around the Statue of Liberty, but no one ever told him he'd have to leave New York first. When Baldwin, his wife, Hilaria, and their children were escorted to a shuttle bus to New Jersey, he pulled the plug on the trip.

"So, we head to South Ferry. Me and @hilariabaldwin Two sharp, savvy NYers. Kids in tow. We buy the tickets for the 'boat tour' of the Statue of Liberty. We are escorted to a shuttle bus. To New Jersey! I kid you not. We paid. Then we read the tickets. NO ON EVER MENTIONED NEW F***ING JERSEY!!! This is a scam. Take the SI Ferry. It's the best ride in NY."

Visitors to the area downtown are often targeted by shady operators selling tours that don't go to Liberty Island. A spokeswoman for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told the Daily News the city "continues to fine sellers who scam customers."

Baldwin's ticket showed a $40 pricetag.

The family didn't abort the entire mission though. They ended taking a ride on the Staten Island Ferry, which is a beautiful ride. And it's free.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
A warm up begins today.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute parks leaders are getting ready for some fun spooky-themed events

Image

Gibson: "Copper Bar will re-open

Image

Vigo County leaders are moving forward with a plan to bring new life to a former business

Image

Local fire department addresses community concerns over vacant building fires

Image

THN Girls soccer

Image

Rodney Marsalis Monday Oct. 14th at Tilson Auditorium ISU

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Terre Haute man arrested after chase

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 77

Image

New STEAM lab opens in Shelburn

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams