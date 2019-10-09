Clear

'Bachelor' star Peter Weber injured in 'freak accident' but doing OK

Article Image

Peter Weber, the star of the next edition of "The Bachelor," was involved in what the show's host Chris Harrison called a "freak accident" that left him needing stitches. Harrison wrote on Instagram that Weber is "100% OK."

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 9:00 AM
Updated: Oct 9, 2019 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

The star of the next edition of "The Bachelor" was involved in what the show's host Chris Harrison called a "freak accident" that left him needing stitches.

Peter Weber is, however, "100% OK," according to Harrison.

"There's been some wild claims and rumors about Peter today," Harrison wrote on Instagram. "Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he's 100% OK and production is already back underway. He's still the dashing, handsome pilot we've all dreamed of."

Harrison did not go into detail on the accident, but a source familiar with production told CNN it it was not as bad as what was being reported by some media outlets on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Weber was already back to work on set and going on dates.

Weber, 28, was announced as the next "Bachelor" star during the finale of "Bachelor in Paradise" just last month.

The Delta Airlines pilot was the second runner-up from last season's edition of "The Bachelorette."

Show Bachelor franchise air on ABC and are produced by Warner Bros. Television, which like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 49°
Brazil
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 50°
A warm up begins today.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rodney Marsalis Monday Oct. 14th at Tilson Auditorium ISU

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Terre Haute man arrested after chase

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 77

Image

New STEAM lab opens in Shelburn

Image

"You shouldn't have to do two jobs to do just the one you love..." Indiana public schools and teache

Image

THN Girls soccer

Image

Sullivan boys

Image

South Knox soccer

Image

West Vigo soccer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams