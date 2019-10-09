Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Temperatures will plunge from 80 degrees to 20 as an early snowstorm aims for the Denver area

Article Image

A storm system developing off the Carolina coasts will quickly push north and batter coastal areas from Delaware to Massachusetts. Out West, a powerful storm is moving in prompting advisories for wildfires and cause blizzard like conditions for the Northern Plains. Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 5:50 AM
Updated: Oct 9, 2019 5:50 AM
Posted By: By Michael Guy, CNN Meteorologist and Joe Sutton, CNN

A strong snowstorm is expected to hit the Denver region this week, ushering in a drastic temperature drop as it delivers the area's first snow of the season.

Temperatures will plummet Wednesday from a high around 80 degrees Fahrenheit into the 20s at night as the storm pushes in, the National Weather Service's Denver office said.

The storm system will begin dumping snow Tuesday on the North-Central Rockies, where winter storm warnings and advisories have been issued and up to a foot of snow could fall.

It moves Wednesday night into the Northern Plains, with winter storm watches issued there and 1 to 2 feet of snow expected.

The heaviest snow in the Denver area is expected on Thursday, with 2 to 5 inches in the lower elevations and upwards of 10 inches in the higher elevations west of the city. Residents should watch out for icy roadways.

Wind gusts stronger than 20 mph can be expected across the Denver region, with parts of Montana getting gusts over 30 mph. In addition to falling limbs, these winds will also contribute to blowing snow conditions, diminishing visibility on roads.

The snowstorm by Saturday will reach as far east as Minneapolis before the system moves into Canada.

Record amounts of snow fell in late September in parts of Montana. Power outages were reported, and crops and cattle were at particular risk because that storm, as with this week's in Colorado, followed a period of summer-like conditions.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 44°
A warm up begins today.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THN Girls soccer

Image

Sullivan boys

Image

South Knox soccer

Image

West Vigo soccer

Image

Brian Crabtree

Image

Jordan Barnes

Image

Honoring the Badge: ISP Trooper Klun and K-9 Officer Loki

Image

'Life Project' teaches young adults skills they need as they prepare for the real world

Image

Tuesday Night: Clear and chilly. Low: 47°

Image

Organization offers chance for veterans to get together

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams