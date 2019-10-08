Clear

11 elephants are dead after falling from a Thai waterfall

Article Image

A herd of elephants fell off a 500-foot waterfall while attempting to rescue a 3-year-old calf in Thailand. 11 of them died.

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 7:10 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2019 7:10 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Five more elephants have died after falling from a waterfall in Khao Yai National Park in Thailand, bringing the total dead to 11.

Drone footage showed five more bodies in the same ravine where six elephants had died earlier, Nakhon Nayok Gov. Natthapong Sirichana said Tuesday.

On Saturday, five adult elephants stumbled into the ravine in what authorities said was an attempt to free a 3-year-old calf stuck in another part of the Haew Narok waterfall. All of them died after falling from the nearly 500-foot waterfall.

It's the country's biggest loss of wild elephants in a national park, officials said.

Park officials managed to rescue two Saturday that were returned to their herd.

Now, officials are working to quickly remove the 11 bodies from Haew Narok, which means "hell abyss," so they don't pollute the stream, Thai news outlet MCOT reported.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 67°
Another Chilly Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Suspect taken into custody after overnight police standoff

Image

CODA hoasts candlelight vigil

Image

Terre Haute North graduates honored for service and leadership

Image

Chamber of Commerce supports Vigo County Schools referendum

Image

Vigo County School Corp. Proposes 2020 Budget

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: 74

Image

Early voting begins: What you need to know before heading out to the polls

Image

Standoff continues on Markle Ave and Michigan St in Vigo Co

Image

The Weight of Leaves

Image

Overnight: Clear and chilly. Little/no breeze. Low: 46°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams