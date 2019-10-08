Clear

James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, are expecting baby No. 6

Article Image

Actor James Van Der Beek shared the news that his wife Kimberly is pregnant with the couple's sixth child on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."

James Van Der Beek has announced baby No. 6 is on the way.

The "Dawson's Creek" star and his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, are "thrilled" to expand their family, the actor says.

"Thrilled beyond belief to announce that another little bundle of joy has picked us to be their family," Van Der Beek wrote on Instagram.

He added in the caption that he and his wife decided to share the news on "Dancing with the Stars" after his wife suffered a number of miscarriages.

Van Der Beek is currently competing on the series.

"We chose to have our first ultrasound on camera with our #DWTS crew capturing the result — something I NEVER thought we'd ever do... but @vanderkimberly and I have been through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment," Van Der Beek wrote.

He continued: "Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement — nobody failed to 'carry,' these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret."

It was important to share his family's story "in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around this experience and to encourage people who might be going through it to open themselves up to love and support from friends and family when they need it most. Happily, for us — this time — we walked out with tears of joy."

The couple, who married in 2010, share daughters Olivia, 9, Annabel Leah, 5, Emilia, 3, and Gwendolyn, born last year; and son Joshua, 7.

