Temperatures will plunge from 80 degrees to 20 as an early snowstorm aims for the Denver area

A powerful storm has prompted winter storm advisories for portions of the Rockies as well as the Northern Plains. Accumulations of over a foot of snow as well as blizzard like conditions are expected. Ivan Cabrera has the details of who will be impacted.

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 7:00 AM
Updated: Oct 8, 2019 7:00 AM
Posted By: By Michael Guy, CNN Meteorologist and Joe Sutton, CNN

A strong snowstorm is expected to hit the Denver region this week, ushering in a drastic temperature drop as it delivers the area's first snow of the season.

Temperatures will plummet Wednesday from a high around 80 degrees Fahrenheit into the 20s at night as the storm pushes in, the National Weather Service's Denver office said.

The heaviest snow is expected on Thursday, with 2 to 5 inches in the lower elevations and upwards of 10 inches in the higher elevations west of the city.

Residents should watch out for icy roadways, as well as falling limbs due to strong winds.

The storm system also will bring snow to the North-Central Rockies and Northern Plains, where winter storm advisories have been issued.

Some areas are expecting more than a foot of snow by the weekend.

Record amounts of snow fell in late September in parts of Montana. Power outages were reported, and crops and cattle were at particular risk because that storm, as with this week's in Colorado, followed a period of summer-like conditions.

