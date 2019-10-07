Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'The Walking Dead' Season 10 premiere killed it

Article Image

Few things are worse than scrolling upon an unwanted spoiler of a movie or TV show. CNN's Frank Pallotta explores the rules of talking about plot twists on social media.

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 12:20 PM
Updated: Oct 7, 2019 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Out of this world and out of smiles for how cute Daryl and Connie were.

That pretty much sums up the first episode of Season 10 of "The Walking Dead," which premiered Sunday night on AMC.

The action started in outer space with a USSR-era satellite hurtling toward Earth before shifting to the action on the ground where some of the survivors were training for battle.

More skirmishes between the colonists and the Whisperers are inevitable so if you stay ready you don't have to be ready.

But instead of the death to come, let's focus on some possible love.

Daryl (played by Norman Reedus) and Connie (Lauren Ridloff) gave us some adorable moments, with him revealing the rudimentary sign language he's learned so he can communicate with her.

He's had a bond with Carol (actress Melissa McBride), but viewers have long wanted a romantic relationship for him and Twitter lit up.

"What I really enjoy about those two together, they have such an interesting dynamic and chemistry, which just has popped from the beginning," showrunner Angela Kang told EW of the possible burgeoning couple.

"I think what we're showing is that they certainly have a blossoming friendship and connection," Kang said. "We see that Daryl has been teaching himself sign language, which certainly says something, that in the mildest form he is doing his best to welcome somebody who needs to use ASL to communicate."

Reedus told the publication he doesn't know if the characters will end up together or not.

"It's really fun and she's helping me a lot on set learning sign, and I've made a couple of mistakes here and there but she laughs it off," he said. "I think the bond between them is a genuine bond and there's a lot of respect there."

The premiere wasn't the only "Walking Dead" moment this weekend.

"Fear The Walking Dead," the show's latest spinoff, is set to air on Amazon Prime in parts of Europe, Deadline reported, and there was plenty of chatter about the highly anticipated movie spinoff at this weekend's New York Comic Con.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 66°
Sunny and nice.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Battle of the Branches Saturday October 19th 11am-4pm

Image

Doctors are saying this year's flu season could come earlier than expected

Image

Monday: Cloudy start, sunny finish. High: 72

Image

Serious crash closes portion of I-70

Image

Sunday night weather

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Final outdoor market of the season

Image

Baesler's birthday celebrations

Image

Journey back in time with Pioneer Days

Image

Search for a missing man in Clark County, Ill. cancelled

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams