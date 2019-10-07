Clear

Alex Trebek says his pancreatic cancer may mean the end of his time at 'Jeopardy!'

Article Image

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek opens up about his own mortality as he continues to go through treatments for stage four pancreatic cancer.

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 10:40 AM
Updated: Oct 7, 2019 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Wolfe and Saeed Ahmed, CNN

After months of battling pancreatic cancer, Alex Trebek is hinting that his long tenure as host of "Jeopardy!" may be nearing an end.

Trebek told CTV he has begun to get sores inside his mouth from the chemotherapy, which makes it difficult to enunciate. He sometimes hears himself slurring his words on the quiz show, he said.

"I will keep doing it (the show) as long as my skills do not diminish, and they have started to diminish," he told CTV's Lisa LaFlamme in an interview Friday.

As "Jeopardy!" host, Trebek has graced millions of living rooms for 35 years and more than 8,000 episodes -- the most by a presenter of any single TV game show.

In March, he announced that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which has a 5-year survival rate of 9%. Last month he revealed he'd be undergoing another round of chemotherapy.

In the CTV interview, Trebek said he regrets being so public with his battle with cancer. His outspokenness about the disease has encouraged many people to lean on him as a source of strength and optimism in their own battles, even while he undergoes his own, he said.

He told LaFlamme he doesn't think he can take on so much of others' pain.

"I don't know if I'm strong enough or intelligent enough to help alleviate some of that despair, so it's tough on me," he said.

But Trebek is facing his diagnosis head on, saying he is not afraid of death.

"The thought of the pancreatic cancer does not frighten me," he told LaFlamme. "I'm 79 years old. So, hey, I've lived a good life, a full life, and I'm nearing the end of that life. I know that."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Sunny and nice.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Doctors are saying this year's flu season could come earlier than expected

Image

Monday: Cloudy start, sunny finish. High: 72

Image

Serious crash closes portion of I-70

Image

Sunday night weather

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Final outdoor market of the season

Image

Baesler's birthday celebrations

Image

Journey back in time with Pioneer Days

Image

Search for a missing man in Clark County, Ill. cancelled

Image

Local group uses music to help the homeless and bring people together

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams