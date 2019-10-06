Clear

Explosion at California Oktoberfest celebration leaves 4 injured

Article Image

An underground electrical vault exploded at a restaurant in Huntington Beach, California, leaving four people injured, according to authorities.

Posted: Oct 6, 2019 5:50 AM
Updated: Oct 6, 2019 5:50 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera and Rebekah Riess, CNN

An underground electrical vault exploded at a restaurant in Huntington Beach, California, Saturday, leaving four people injured.

The explosion took place during an Oktoberfest celebration at the Old World restaurant, where firefighters initially responded to a report of an electrical fire, Huntington Beach Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Lopez said. An underground electrical vault exploded as firefighters went to open it, Lopez said.

Video from witnesses shows a giant ball of fire erupting into the night sky. Witness Kyle Nelson told CNN affiliate KTLA-TV that he heard and saw three large explosions in rapid succession emanating from the festival. He managed to catch one of them on camera.

Huntington Beach firefighters worked to evacuate all of the restaurant's patrons and made sure the fire was under control, Lopez said.

Two firefighters and two civilians were injured in the explosion. All of the injuries are minor, Lopez said.

Fire investigators arrived on scene and are working with the Southern California Edison power company to investigate the cause of the explosion and whether gas had anything to do with it because some patrons had reported smells of gas, Lopez said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
A Great Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Northview Tennis

Image

SMWC Volleyball

Image

Rose vs Franklin Football

Image

Saturday Night Weather

Image

Saturday Weather Update

Image

Segment One In The Zone

Image

ITZ Pt 3 10-4-19

Image

ITZ pt 2 10-4-19

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Chili and football, Brazil competition benefits student-athletes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams