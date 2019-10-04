Clear

Paralyzed man walks using brain-controlled robotic suit

Article Image

A man has been able to move all four of his paralyzed limbs by using a brain-controlled robotic suit, researchers have said.

Posted: Oct 4, 2019 11:20 AM
Updated: Oct 4, 2019 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

A tetraplegic man has been able to move all four of his paralyzed limbs by using a brain-controlled robotic suit, researchers have said.

The 28-year-old man from Lyon, France, known as Thibault, was paralyzed from the shoulders down after falling 40 feet from a balcony, severing his spinal cord, the AFP news agency reported.

He had some movement in his biceps and left wrist, and was able to operate a wheelchair using a joystick with his left arm.

Researchers from the University of Grenoble in France, biomedical research center Clinatec and the CEA research center implanted recording devices on either side of Thibault's head, between the brain and skin, to span the sensorimotor cortex -- the area of the brain that controls motor function and sensation.

Electrode grids collected the man's brain signals and transmitted them to a decoding algorithm, which translated the signals into movements and commanded a robotic exoskeleton to complete them.

Over a period of two years, Thibault trained the algorithm to understand his thoughts by controlling an avatar -- a virtual character -- within a video game, making it walk and touch 2D and 3D objects.

He trained on simple virtual simulations before using the exoskeleton -- which is assisted by a ceiling-mounted harness -- to eventually walk, and reach for targets with his arms.

Over the course of the study, Thibault covered a total of 145 meters (around 476 feet) with 480 steps using the avatar, video and exoskeleton combined, researchers said in the study, which was published in the Lancet Neurology journal on Friday.

Scientists have said that the technology is an experimental treatment for now, but once improved, it could have the potential to improve patients' lives.

"I can't go home tomorrow in my exoskeleton, but I've got to a point where I can walk. I walk when I want and I stop when I want," Thibault told AFP.

"Our findings could move us a step closer to helping tetraplegic patients to drive computers using brain signals alone, perhaps starting with driving wheelchairs using brain activity instead of joysticks and progressing to developing an exoskeleton for increased mobility," Professor Stephan Chabardes, a neurosurgeon from Grenoble University Hospital and author of the study, said in a press release.

The team has recruited three more patients to the trial, and aims to allow patients to walk and balance without using a ceiling suspension system in the next phase of the research.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Fall Has Returned!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'Love where you live,' Community members join forces for a city-wide cleanup

Image

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. Gentle NNE breeze. High: 71°

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute North Marching Band gets ready for big competition with March-a-Thon

Image

2020 budget for Vigo County approved

Image

THS Tennis

Image

ISU Football

Image

Korbin Allen

Image

THS Football

Image

Hey Kevin 10-3

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams