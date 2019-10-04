Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police say mother tells children to take off seat belts before purposefully crashing van

Article Image

A Florida woman is facing attempted murder charges after police say she told her four children to unbuckle their seat belts and then purposefully drove a minivan into a tree.

Posted: Oct 4, 2019 6:40 AM
Updated: Oct 4, 2019 6:40 AM
Posted By: By Jamiel Lynch and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

A Florida woman is facing attempted murder charges after police say she told her four children to unbuckle their seat belts and then purposefully drove a minivan into a tree yesterday.

Calicia Williams and the children, who are between 7 and 13 years old, were all injured in the crash, Ocala police said in a release.

Williams was speeding and told the children to take off their seat belts and stretch out their hands before the crash, according to the release.

"The devil can't hurt you, he only hurts bad people," Williams said just before the crash, according to the police report, which cited a witness whose name was redacted. "You have the light of Jesus in you and only Jesus can cure us," according to the police report.

Williams was standing outside of the van when police arrived. She told an officer that her husband had put a hex on her and caused her to crash, and she "kept rambling on about spells and voodoo," according to the police report.

Williams also told police that she had "marijuana in her system," the report said.

"(D)ue to tire and furrow marks in the median it appeared the Pontiac was steering directly toward the tree that was struck," the investigator at the site reported, according to the release.

Williams and the four children were transported to local hospitals. The children are in stable condition, a police spokesperson told CNN.

The children's injuries were not life-threatening, CNN affiliate WKMG reported, citing Ocala police spokeswoman Corie Byrd.

Williams was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder. She will be taken into custody when she is released from the hospital.

CNN wasn't able to determine if Williams has an attorney.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 47°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Fall Has Returned!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute North Marching Band gets ready for big competition with March-a-Thon

Image

2020 budget for Vigo County approved

Image

THS Tennis

Image

ISU Football

Image

Korbin Allen

Image

THS Football

Image

Hey Kevin 10-3

Image

‘We have a lot of hauntings in downtown Terre Haute’: Hood publishes book about ghosts, hauntings of

Image

Rose-Hulman starts off homecoming with ribbon cutting for new student union pavilion

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams