Post-surgery Taylor Swift nearly has meltdown over a banana in video her mom recorded

Article Image

Jimmy Fallon played a video provided by Taylor Swift's mom, Andrea, on the "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallow" that showed the superstar singer nearly reaching an emotional breaking point over a banana after having laser eye surgery

Posted: Oct 4, 2019 5:10 AM
Updated: Oct 4, 2019 5:10 AM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

We've all been there, Taylor Swift.

The post-surgery haze is real, except rarely do average people have their vulnerable moment shared with millions of people.

Yet, thanks to her mom Andrea Swift, we've all been gifted a video of the superstar singer nearly reaching an emotional breaking point over a banana after having laser eye surgery.

The never-before-seen video was shared during Swift's visit to "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

In it, Swift begins to crack because she realizes she mistakenly broke off a banana from a bunch that she did not intend to pick.

Lucky for Swift, mom swoops in to talk some sense into her and says she will eat the offending wrong banana. (Thank goodness for moms, right?)

In another shot, Swift is seen happily munching on her snack when her mom tells her not to fall asleep while eating.

"I'm not asleep," Swift mumbles. "My mind is alive."

Fallon was seemingly apologetic after showing the video.

"Don't be mad at me," he pleaded.

A smiling Swift simply laughed: "Oh my God. That's on television."

Yes, it was Taylor. And it was glorious.

