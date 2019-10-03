Clear

60-year-old bank employee honored for fighting off an armed robber

Article Image

A bank teller in Texas successfully fought off a suspected serial robber after he entered the bank with a gun. HLN's Robin Meade has the details.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 9:30 PM
Updated: Oct 3, 2019 9:30 PM
Posted By: By Allen Kim, CNN

What started out as a normal day for bank employee Jill Beatty, 60, took a turn for the worse when she came face-to-face with an armed robber.

On the morning of September 24, Beatty was the first one to arrive at First State Bank in Abilene, Texas, according to CNN affiliate KXTS.

As she went to unlock the door, a man jumped out of the bushes with a gun. He could be seen on a surveillance video forcing his way inside with Beatty at gunpoint.

The two were inside for approximately 15 minutes when a second female employee arrived at the bank. She, too, was forced inside.

That's when Beatty jumped into action.

The 60-year-old can be seen on video jostling with the robber, pushing him back toward the door before delivering one final, swift kick. The robber struck the top of Beatty's head with his gun before escaping through the front door.

Beatty declined to comment to CNN.

"She is a remarkable citizen. She showed remarkable calm. She never lost her head. She in fact negotiated with him," police Chief Stan Standridge told KXTS.

Standridge on Tuesday presented Beatty with a "certificate of commendation" for her actions fighting off the robber, according to KXTS.

The robber left empty-handed thanks to Beatty's bravery and escaped in what police described as a 2002-04 gold Cadillac.

Police described the suspect as an older black male in his 40s or 50s with partially gray facial hair, standing approximately 5'6", who walks with a "pronounced limp in his left leg." He was wearing "an Ed Hardy-style shirt" as well as a black ski mask.

Detectives believe that the robber is a suspected serial bank robber wanted in connection with two robberies from 2015 and 2016.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Relief is Coming!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 10-3

Image

‘We have a lot of hauntings in downtown Terre Haute’: Hood publishes book about ghosts, hauntings of

Image

Rose-Hulman starts off homecoming with ribbon cutting for new student union pavilion

Image

Local group gears up to celebrate creativity

Image

'Vote Yes on Number One' campaign set to hold open house on casino vote

Image

Robinson begins using new bus barn

Image

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue - 6:00

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Discussion continues about ending the stigma around asking for PTSD help

Image

Silver Alert continues for missing Clark County man

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams