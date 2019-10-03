Clear

A Texas cheerleader jumped off a homecoming float to save a choking boy

Article Image

Rockwall High School cheerleader Tyra Winters is being called a hero after saving a choking toddler in crowd.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 12:30 PM
Updated: Oct 3, 2019 12:30 PM
Posted By: By David Williams, CNN

Cheerleader Tyra Winters is Rockwall High School's homecoming hero and it wasn't for anything that happened on the field.

The 17-year-old senior was riding on a float in the homecoming parade when she saw a desperate mother and a little boy who needed help.

"I see the kid. I see a little bright red face and his mom's holding him up, begging for help, screaming, asking 'someone help me someone help me,' Winters told CNN affiliate KTVT.

She told the station that her first thought was "Oh my God, I've got to help this child.

"Her kid's turning purple, so I immediately jumped off the float and I ran down to the kiddo and I said 'I got him,'" Winters said.

She held the little boy and gave him three strong back thrusts that made him spit up the candy he was choking on.

The incident happened on September 18, but 2-year-old Clarke and his mom, Nicole Hornback, came to Winters' school on Tuesday to thank her.

Hornback told KTVT she was sitting right next to Clarke when it happened.

"I just happened to look over to him and there was no noise, there was no coughing, there was no breathing," she said. "And at that moment that's when I tried to give him the Heimlich, and I've never taken a class. To feel so useless as a mother was the most terrifying thing in my life."

Fortunately, Winters had gotten CPR training in eighth grade because her mom is in the medical field. Winters plans to be a pediatric surgeon.

"I commend her for being a teenager and being trained," Hornback said. "She saved my baby."

Hornback told the station that her family is going to get CPR and first aid training right away.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 76°
Relief is Coming!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Experts weigh in on vaping issues

Image

Terre Haute Mayoral Forum Part 2

Image

Terre Haute Mayoral Forum Part 1

Image

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and not as hot. High: 82°

Image

Ricky Brookins

Image

Craig Porter

Image

PH-NV Preview

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Three of the four Terre Haute mayoral candidates take the stage at Indiana Theater

Image

Crews reopen State Road 59 in Clay County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say