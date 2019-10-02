Clear
Unidentified body found after tech executive's kidnapping, sheriff's office says

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said that deputies found a car belonging to tech executive, Tushar Atre, who was kidnapped in the early morning hours. CNN affiliate KGO reports.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 6:00 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2019 6:00 PM
Posted By: By Theresa Waldrop and Stella Chan, CNN

A Santa Cruz, California, tech executive was kidnapped early Tuesday morning "during a crime," law enforcement said.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that deputies found a car belonging to the executive, Tushar Atre, with a body in it, but the person inside hadn't been identified.

A friend of Atre's said the executive was taken after someone broke into Atre's house at 3 a.m. Tuesday, CNN affiliate KPIX reported.

"(W)e have no idea why, we have no idea who," the friend, Christopher Lochhead, wrote on Facebook, according to KPIX.

"We need everybody all of our friends the entire community to get behind this effort and support our sheriffs department and the FBI and law enforcement in finding Tushar," Lochhead said in the post, which has since been removed.

Atre was last seen getting into his 2008 BMW, the sheriff's office said.

Atre, 50, is the founder and CEO of AtreNet, a web marketing and design company, according to KPIX.

Contacted by CNN, Lochhead said friends and family of the kidnapped man have no comment and referred questions to the sheriff's office.

