Taiwan bridge collapses, sending truck plunging onto fishing boats

At least 12 were injured and two were killed when a bridge collapsed during the morning commute in Taiwan, sending an oil tanker truck plummeting into fishing boats below.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 1:00 PM
Updated: Oct 1, 2019 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Maisy Mok

A 140-meter (459-foot) bridge has collapsed in northeast Taiwan, sending an oil tanker in the water and killing at least two people in fishing boats below.

Video posted online by Taiwan legislator Wang Ting-yu showed the bridge falling into the water at Nanfangao harbor in Yilan County on Tuesday morning local time.

According to Taiwan's state-run Central News Agency, the truck fell onto a number of fishing boats and sparked a fire.

At least 12 people were injured, the Yilan County Fire Bureau said, with rescue operations continuing in the evening. Two dead bodies had been found at 8 p.m. local time, CNA reported.

"We hope everyone can be safely rescued in the shortest amount of time," Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said, according to CNA.

Wang said the cause of the collapse was being investigated.

