Clear

Stacey Dash arrested for domestic battery

Article Image

Stacey Dash, the former conservative commentator and actress who played Dionne in "Clueless," was arrested and charged with domestic violence in Florida.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 6:50 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 6:50 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Stacey Dash was arrested for domestic battery after an incident Sunday night in New Port Richey, FL, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

The "Clueless" actress was taken into custody after an argument with a male, whose name was redacted in an incident report obtained by CNN. She is accused of pushing and slapping him.

The report states that police were called to a home Sunday evening "to respond to a domestic dispute" between the two.

"The victim sustained red scratch marks to his upper left arm from being pushed," the report states.

Dash was taken into custody and transported to the Land O' Lakes detention facility without incident. She posted bail and was released on Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Pasco County Sheriff.

CNN has reached out to Dash's representatives for comment.

Dash, 52, has worked as a conservative pundit and continued to appear in film and TV projects in recent years.

CNN's Tina Burnside contributed to this story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Casey
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Marshall
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
A Hot Start to October
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

High traveled railroad crossings to be fixed in Vincennes

Image

Make a Difference: Steve Huddleston

Image

Hey Kevin 9-30

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Boys and Girls Club asks for help reaching $20,000 goal

Image

Nearly 200 thermal totes donated to Union Hospital NICU

Image

Local law firm donates to Wabash Valley Health Center

Image

CODA Announcement

Image

Hamilton Center wraps up 22 Push Up Challenge with staff dropping and giving 22

Image

Connor Scott sentenced for the murder of Kaylyn Whitaker

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say