Clear

Chrissy Teigen shares heartwarming video of John Legend singing to son Miles

Article Image

Singer John Legend and his son play "My Favorite Things" on the piano in a video posted by his wife Chrissy Teigen.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 11:10 AM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Consider yourself warned: This video clip will make your heart melt.

It's of John Legend playing the piano, serenading his 1-year-old son Miles Stephens.

Chrissy Teigen posted the video on Instagram Saturday, along with the caption "stop everything."

After a few moments of the pair tickling the keys, Legend starts singing "My Favorite Things" from the 1959 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical "The Sound of Music."

Throughout the video, the father and son duo gaze adoringly at each other. (Did your heart melt yet?)

Of course, Legend isn't new to musical theater. The 10-time Grammy award winner starred as Jesus Christ in NBC's live musical, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!"

The singer also made an appearance in the 2016 romance musical, "La La Land."

Tiegan and Legend were married in 2013 and are now parents to two children, Miles and 3-year-old Luna.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
The Return of Summer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

After nearly 5 years, Kaylyn Whitaker's murder case may finally come to a close

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Summer Heat! Breezy! High: 90°

Image

Taste of Memorial

Image

Mid-century church tour

Image

Mediterranean Festival

Image

Drama therapy launch party

Image

Swing for a Cure Softball Tournament

Image

Benefit ride for Garrett Woltman

Image

WWII Veteran honored for service

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say