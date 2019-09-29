Clear

Sightseeing helicopter crashes at Pennsylvania fair

Article Image

Three people were hurt when a sightseeing helicopter crashed at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, police told CNN affiliate WBRE.

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 10:50 AM
Updated: Sep 29, 2019 10:50 AM
Posted By: Kelly McCleary, CNN

Three people were hurt when a helicopter crashed at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night, police told CNN affiliate WBRE.

The sightseeing helicopter went down near the helipad at the fair around at 8:15 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Bloomsburg is about 60 miles southwest of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The pilot, a mother and her child were injured, WBRE reported. All three were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The FAA identified the helicopter as an Enstrom F28F. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
A Few Hot Days!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Weather 9/29

Image

Storm Team 10 Forecast

Image

Relay4Autism

Image

Race for the Cure

Image

Color Run promotes Type 1 Diabetes awareness

Image

Covered with Love Diaper Drive

Image

Mary Heller Cornhole Tournament

Image

Swope Downtown Challenge

Image

Fireman Waterball Tournament

Image

Civil War Days

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say