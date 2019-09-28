Clear

Oregon woman charged with serving meth-laced bean dip

Article Image

Cassandra Medina-Hernandez is under arrest after police say she shared bean dip with an extra ingredient: methamphetamine.

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 7:30 PM
Updated: Sep 28, 2019 7:30 PM
Posted By: By Jay Croft and Shawn Nottingham, CNN

An Oregon woman is under arrest after police say she shared bean dip with an extra ingredient: methamphetamine.

Cassandra Medina-Hernandez gave some of the meth-laced dip to a fellow employee in the deli of the grocery store where she worked, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff's office.

The co-worker began feeling ill, went to the hospital, and was told the dip might have been contaminated with meth, deputies said. A least one other employee might have eaten some of the dip, deputies said, but they don't think any customers did.

Medina-Hernandez was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, recklessly endangering another person, and causing another person to ingest a controlled substance.

CNN has not been able to reach Medina-Hernandez or her attorney.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Warming Up
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, nice! High: 80Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, cool. Low: 59Wednesday: Increasin

Image

Segment One In The Zone

Image

ITZ Pt 3 9-27-19

Image

ITZ Pt 2 9-27-19

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Building and coding: 20 Wabash Valley kids take part in robotics program

Image

Vigo County YMCA receives colorful upgrade

Image

Custodian arrested after suspected meth found in Parke County middle school bathroom

Image

Hey Kevin 9-27

Image

Honeybee Festival underway in Paris

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say