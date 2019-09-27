Clear

A gunman in Texas was targeting drivers needing roadside help, police said

A person suspected of shooting two people and killing one in Ector County, Texas, is in custody as of Friday evening, according to the Ector County Sheriff's Department.

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 8:20 PM
Updated: Sep 27, 2019 8:20 PM
Posted By: By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

The shooter targeted people who were parked on the roadside, the sheriff's department said.

"This individual apparently pulled up there, and offered to help but it turned bad," Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said in a press conference Friday.

Officials believe the string of shootings have been done by the same person, according to Griffis. While the vehicle descriptions have been similar, the sheriff said the suspect descriptions have varied.

"I hate that this is happening," Griffis said. "In our hometown again ... we're going to get them."

Less than four weeks ago, a gunman, while driving, opened fire in Odessa, 20 miles away, driving on streets and the highway, targeting residents and drivers at random. He killed seven people and injured 22 others.

On Tuesday, the department reported two shootings several miles apart from each other at 12:45 a.m. and 7:36 a.m. with no reported injuries. Around 4:45 p.m. that same day, a third shooting occurred, according to police. The victim told police he was shot in the abdomen while he was parked on the side of the road. The victim was treated at a local hospital and released.

On Thursday, a fourth shooting was reported at a vehicle parked along I-20 Business East. The victim was found dead at the scene, the sheriff's department said.

Several handguns of different calibers were used in the shootings, according to Griffis.

Previously, the sheriff's department was looking for a white extended cab or crew-cab pickup truck in connection with the shootings.

